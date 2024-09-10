£190-a-night Aberfeldy Airbnb told to shut after ex-councillor raises concern for neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£190-a-night Aberfeldy Airbnb told to shut after ex-councillor raises concern for neighbour

The flat has become a holiday let since it was bought for £125,000 in July 2023.

By Stephen Eighteen
Breadalbane Terrace, Aberfeldy.
The property is in Breadalbane Terrace, Aberfeldy. Image: Google Street View

A £190-a-night Airbnb in Aberfeldy has been ordered to shut after a former councillor raised concerns about its impact on a neighbouring tenant.

The three-bedroom flat in Breadalbane Terrace has been advertised for short-term stays on Airbnb and Booking.com since it changed hands for £125,000 in July 2023.

Prices at ‘Aberfeldy Town Centre Retreat’ are typically £380 for a two-night minimum stay.

The Airbnb advert says: “With its blend of modern amenities and rustic charm, our property promises an unforgettable stay, where every moment is infused with the essence of Highland hospitality and warmth.”

But applicant Michael Pickersgill, who is registered at an address in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, has been told to close the holiday home.

Council refuses Aberfeldy Airbnb application

This is because Perth and Kinross Council has refused his planning application to turn the property into a short-term let.

It follows an objection from former councillor Gordon Hunter, who represented the old Muirton ward until 2007.

The flat has become a short-term let since it changed hands last year. Image: Airbnb
It has one double bedroom and two twin rooms. Image: Airbnb
The advert says it offers ‘modern amenities and rustic charm’. Image: Airbnb
The council had concerns about the possible effect on neighbours. Image: Airbnb

In his current role as the council’s north locality housing co-ordinator, he commented: “Perth and Kinross Council owns the adjacent flat.

“Our current tenant has been in situ with no issues.

“We are concerned that the use of the property for short-term letting would mean lots of different people coming and going for short stays, associated noise and anti-social behaviour and that this would be to the detriment of our tenant.”

This stance was backed by the council’s planning team, who refused due to “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area.”

The decision report added: “The short-term let use is not compatible with the amenity and character of the residential flatted block and surrounding predominantly residential area.”

Holiday let scheme promised matching bins

Mr Pickersgill’s application did not detail measures to reduce noise and disruption for neighbours.

But it did state his intention to match recycling bins with those of nearby properties.

Mr Pickergill and HLM Management Scotland, which manages the property, have both been contacted for comment.

