£190-a-night Aberfeldy Airbnb told to shut after ex-councillor raises concern for neighbour

A £190-a-night Airbnb in Aberfeldy has been ordered to shut after a former councillor raised concerns about its impact on a neighbouring tenant.

The three-bedroom flat in Breadalbane Terrace has been advertised for short-term stays on Airbnb and Booking.com since it changed hands for £125,000 in July 2023.

Prices at ‘Aberfeldy Town Centre Retreat’ are typically £380 for a two-night minimum stay.

The Airbnb advert says: “With its blend of modern amenities and rustic charm, our property promises an unforgettable stay, where every moment is infused with the essence of Highland hospitality and warmth.”

But applicant Michael Pickersgill, who is registered at an address in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, has been told to close the holiday home.

Council refuses Aberfeldy Airbnb application

This is because Perth and Kinross Council has refused his planning application to turn the property into a short-term let.

It follows an objection from former councillor Gordon Hunter, who represented the old Muirton ward until 2007.

In his current role as the council’s north locality housing co-ordinator, he commented: “Perth and Kinross Council owns the adjacent flat.

“Our current tenant has been in situ with no issues.

“We are concerned that the use of the property for short-term letting would mean lots of different people coming and going for short stays, associated noise and anti-social behaviour and that this would be to the detriment of our tenant.”

This stance was backed by the council’s planning team, who refused due to “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area.”

The decision report added: “The short-term let use is not compatible with the amenity and character of the residential flatted block and surrounding predominantly residential area.”

Holiday let scheme promised matching bins

Mr Pickersgill’s application did not detail measures to reduce noise and disruption for neighbours.

But it did state his intention to match recycling bins with those of nearby properties.

Mr Pickergill and HLM Management Scotland, which manages the property, have both been contacted for comment.