A road near Perth was closed after a crash.

Police and firefighters were called to the B9112 near Milton of Aberdalgie, four miles south-west of the city centre, shortly before 4pm.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 3.39pm to attend a crash on the B9112.

“Two appliances from Perth attended the scene. We left at 5.20pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.