Hunt for man, 33, who has escaped from Castle Huntly prison

Police are hunting for a 33-year-old convicted prisoner who has escaped from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.

Martin Jackson was reported missing at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

It is believed Martin has connections to both Ayr and Cumbria.

The public is being urged not to approach him.

He is described as being white, of medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall.

He is bald with red facial hair and was last seen wearing a grey top and bottoms with a dark jacket.

Jackson may also have with him a grey backpack, white plastic bag and black baseball cap.

Any sightings or information should be passed to police via 101, quoting reference 3722 of August 28.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.