Fresh strike threat for schools and bins in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fresh strike threat for schools and bins in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Stirlingshire

A union says it will target First Minister John Swinney's constituency.

By Ellidh Aitken
School staff on strike in Perth in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
School staff on strike in Perth in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Schools and waste services could close across Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Stirlingshire due to strikes.

Unison says workers are angry that their pay is not in line with other public service workers who have been offered 5.5% pay rises.

The union is considering dates for strike action by both school and waste staff in First Minister John Swinney’s constituency of Perth and Kinross.

Bin strikes could also take place in Fife and Stirling, while education and early years staff could also walk out in Angus.

School staff on strike outside Grange Primary School in Monifieth in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

All planned bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling were suspended after fresh pay offer earlier this month.

Colette Hunter, Unison Scotland’s local government committee chair, said: “Focusing on the First Minister’s constituency will bring home to him the importance of settling this dispute as schools close and rubbish piles up in the streets.

“Local government staff are angry that after years of pay cuts, they’re not getting a pay rise comparable to other public service workers.

“They’re expected to deliver even more with fewer staff and lower wages, but that puts workers under intolerable pressure. It’s unsustainable and can’t go on”.

Unison to target Perth and Kinross as school and waste workers vote to strike

Unison says it will target the First Minister’s constituency, but it also has mandates for strike action by waste and recycling workers in 13 other council areas.

This includes Fife and Stirling.

It also has a mandate for strike action by education and early years staff in Angus, as well as in Perth and Kinross.

The announcement comes after thousands of schools and early years workers rejected a pay offer, with 92% of those balloted backing strikes.

David O’Connor, Unison Scotland’s local government lead, said: “Going on strike is never an easy decision, as council staff are acutely aware of the disruption it causes. They’re asking why they have to do this every year.

“There’s a high bar to reach the legal threshold imposed by union laws, so not all councils achieve the mandate required.

“However, the anger is palpable.

“Thousands have rejected Cosla’s pay offer, with an overwhelming majority (92%) of those who voted agreeing to strike.

“The First Minister’s constituency will be the initial target, ensuring he cannot overlook the real anger among staff regarding this inadequate pay offer.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The B9112 was closed for nearly three hours after the crash. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital and another charged after crash in Perthshire
A dark grey Vauxhall ended up in a hedge at St Catherine's Retail Park, Perth
Car ends up in a hedge after crash at Perth retail park
Crowds walking past shop window with sales posters in St John's shopping centre
Readers react to St John's Centre demolition plan to revitalise Perth
Patients at the Stathmartine Centre will be moved to Perth.
Plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth ' long overdue'
2
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
Loch Tay holiday park wants 64 additional cottages as major extension planned
John Tainsh and traffic in Perth
Perth newsagent 'losing £400 a day' as roadworks cause traffic chaos
TikTok star Francis Bourgeois visited Perth
Watch as trainspotter Francis Bourgeois' Tay footbridge race rekindles Perth memories of old
Olympic champion Eve Muirhead outside Dewars Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Olympic champion Eve Muirhead wants Dewars transfer for multi-sport arena in Perth leisure plans
Martin Jackson.
Hunt for man, 33, who has escaped from Castle Huntly prison
Auchterarder Cemetery concerns
Auchterarder Cemetery in 'horrifying' state with gravestones toppled during repairs

Conversation