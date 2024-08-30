Fresh strike threat for schools and bins in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Stirlingshire

Schools and waste services could close across Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Stirlingshire due to strikes.

Unison says workers are angry that their pay is not in line with other public service workers who have been offered 5.5% pay rises.

The union is considering dates for strike action by both school and waste staff in First Minister John Swinney’s constituency of Perth and Kinross.

Bin strikes could also take place in Fife and Stirling, while education and early years staff could also walk out in Angus.

All planned bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling were suspended after fresh pay offer earlier this month.

Colette Hunter, Unison Scotland’s local government committee chair, said: “Focusing on the First Minister’s constituency will bring home to him the importance of settling this dispute as schools close and rubbish piles up in the streets.

“Local government staff are angry that after years of pay cuts, they’re not getting a pay rise comparable to other public service workers.

“They’re expected to deliver even more with fewer staff and lower wages, but that puts workers under intolerable pressure. It’s unsustainable and can’t go on”.

Unison to target Perth and Kinross as school and waste workers vote to strike

Unison says it will target the First Minister’s constituency, but it also has mandates for strike action by waste and recycling workers in 13 other council areas.

This includes Fife and Stirling.

It also has a mandate for strike action by education and early years staff in Angus, as well as in Perth and Kinross.

The announcement comes after thousands of schools and early years workers rejected a pay offer, with 92% of those balloted backing strikes.

David O’Connor, Unison Scotland’s local government lead, said: “Going on strike is never an easy decision, as council staff are acutely aware of the disruption it causes. They’re asking why they have to do this every year.

“There’s a high bar to reach the legal threshold imposed by union laws, so not all councils achieve the mandate required.

“However, the anger is palpable.

“Thousands have rejected Cosla’s pay offer, with an overwhelming majority (92%) of those who voted agreeing to strike.

“The First Minister’s constituency will be the initial target, ensuring he cannot overlook the real anger among staff regarding this inadequate pay offer.”