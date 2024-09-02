Police plan ‘significant’ presence at Blairgowrie gala after booze-fuelled assaults and vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police plan ‘significant’ presence at Blairgowrie gala after booze-fuelled assaults and vandalism

Officers are urging young people to "behave responsibly".

By Kieran Webster
Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie.
Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police are planning a “significant presence” at a Blairgowrie gala after booze-fuelled assaults and anti-social behaviour at past events.

Braemar Day takes place in the Perthshire town this Saturday.

The event will feature music, dancing, pipe bands, market stalls and fairground rides – followed by fireworks at the end.

Police Scotland has urged groups of youngsters to “behave responsibly” after issues at previous events.

A statement from the force said: “It is hoped that the day will have a great family-friendly atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the events that are taking place.

“In recent years, however, there has been a minority of young people who have disrupted this by behaving in an anti-social manner, consumed alcohol and been responsible for incidents including assaults and vandalism.

“This type of anti-social behaviour is unacceptable in the local community in what should be an enjoyable family-orientated day.

Police appeal for youngsters to ‘behave responsibly’ at Braemar Day in Blairgowrie

“The Blairgowrie Community Policing Team has been working with partners in the lead-up to the event and a significant amount of preventative and proactive work has already taken place.

“This will be coupled with a significant police presence throughout the day and into the evening, with officers working alongside community wardens and staff from local youth groups.”

It added: “We are specifically appealing to young people to behave in a responsible manner on the day and to keep themselves and others safe.

“We would also urge parents of young people to reinforce this message to their children and ensure that young people behave in an appropriate manner.

“Please be aware that Police Scotland will take a robust approach to any anti-social behaviour identified during the events.

“All of this is being done to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable day.”

