Police plan ‘significant’ presence at Blairgowrie gala after booze-fuelled assaults and vandalism

Police are planning a “significant presence” at a Blairgowrie gala after booze-fuelled assaults and anti-social behaviour at past events.

Braemar Day takes place in the Perthshire town this Saturday.

The event will feature music, dancing, pipe bands, market stalls and fairground rides – followed by fireworks at the end.

Police Scotland has urged groups of youngsters to “behave responsibly” after issues at previous events.

A statement from the force said: “It is hoped that the day will have a great family-friendly atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the events that are taking place.

“In recent years, however, there has been a minority of young people who have disrupted this by behaving in an anti-social manner, consumed alcohol and been responsible for incidents including assaults and vandalism.

“This type of anti-social behaviour is unacceptable in the local community in what should be an enjoyable family-orientated day.

“The Blairgowrie Community Policing Team has been working with partners in the lead-up to the event and a significant amount of preventative and proactive work has already taken place.

“This will be coupled with a significant police presence throughout the day and into the evening, with officers working alongside community wardens and staff from local youth groups.”

It added: “We are specifically appealing to young people to behave in a responsible manner on the day and to keep themselves and others safe.

“We would also urge parents of young people to reinforce this message to their children and ensure that young people behave in an appropriate manner.

“Please be aware that Police Scotland will take a robust approach to any anti-social behaviour identified during the events.

“All of this is being done to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable day.”