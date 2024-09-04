Energy giant Ovo apologises after Perth woman ‘harassed’ to pay bill she had already settled

Energy giant Ovo has apologised after a Perth woman claimed she was being “harassed” for payment on a bill she had already settled.

Jade Kouletakis moved to the Fair City in May and says she cleared her account with Ovo before a new energy supplier took over.

However, Jade claims Ovo continued to “bombard” her with phone calls and letters demanding payment – even threatening to get credit agencies involved.

She is worried her credit score could now be affected, potentially hampering her chances of buying a home.

Perth woman ‘upset’ over Ovo credit ‘threats’

Jade, 35, told The Courier: “The lease began for my property on April 3, but I only started living in it at the end of the month.

“When my new energy supplier took over in May, I was billed 67p as my closing cost with Ovo – this made sense as I wasn’t living in the property most of that month.

“I paid that, however, the day after, Ovo started contacting me and this happened routinely.

“Every few days they would send a new final bill with different amounts and they would threaten to go to my credit agencies if I didn’t pay them.

“This was upsetting to me. When they threaten to get credit involved, it’s a problem because my partner and I want to buy a house by the end of the year.

“We’ve been working on our credit. If Ovo reports me it could make it really difficult to get a mortgage.”

Jade – a law lecturer at Abertay University in Dundee – claims she received up to seven phone calls a day from Ovo.

She then contacted the Energy Ombudsman and asked it to investigate the matter, and in August the watchdog ruled in her favour.

Ovo was told to apologise to Jade, confirm she owes nothing and give her a £60 goodwill payment.

However, by the start of September, Jade said Ovo had yet to pay up or apologise – and was continuing to send her bills.

Ovo ‘sorry’ for delay in closing Perth woman’s account

She added: “I asked the ombudsman what to do if Ovo doesn’t implement the decision, and the response was that they have to and not to worry.

“But I am worrying about it as they don’t seem to be implementing it.

“To date, all they’ve been doing is reinstating their harassment of me and sending me more bills.

“I’m deeply frustrated.”

After being contacted by The Courier, Ovo confirmed it had closed Jade’s account in July and all payments are now up to date.

The energy firm also confirmed any letters sent since then are void.

A spokesperson added: “We’re sorry to Ms Kouletakis for the delay in resolving the case and confirm the issue is now resolved.”