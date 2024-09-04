Energy giant Ovo apologises after Perth woman ‘harassed’ to pay bill she had already settled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy giant Ovo apologises after Perth woman ‘harassed’ to pay bill she had already settled

Abertay University law lecturer Jade Kouletakis won a case with the Energy Ombudsman after being "bombarded" by the company.

By Kieran Webster
A laptop showing a bill and Jade Kouletakis in the background.
Jade Kouletakis claims she has been "harassed" by Ovo despite owing the firm nothing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Energy giant Ovo has apologised after a Perth woman claimed she was being “harassed” for payment on a bill she had already settled.

Jade Kouletakis moved to the Fair City in May and says she cleared her account with Ovo before a new energy supplier took over.

However, Jade claims Ovo continued to “bombard” her with phone calls and letters demanding payment – even threatening to get credit agencies involved.

She is worried her credit score could now be affected, potentially hampering her chances of buying a home.

Perth woman ‘upset’ over Ovo credit ‘threats’

Jade, 35, told The Courier: “The lease began for my property on April 3, but I only started living in it at the end of the month.

“When my new energy supplier took over in May, I was billed 67p as my closing cost with Ovo – this made sense as I wasn’t living in the property most of that month.

“I paid that, however, the day after, Ovo started contacting me and this happened routinely.

“Every few days they would send a new final bill with different amounts and they would threaten to go to my credit agencies if I didn’t pay them.

Jade holding her laptop.
Jade says she has continued to receive bills from Ovo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This was upsetting to me. When they threaten to get credit involved, it’s a problem because my partner and I want to buy a house by the end of the year.

“We’ve been working on our credit. If Ovo reports me it could make it really difficult to get a mortgage.”

Jade – a law lecturer at Abertay University in Dundee – claims she received up to seven phone calls a day from Ovo.

She then contacted the Energy Ombudsman and asked it to investigate the matter, and in August the watchdog ruled in her favour.

Ovo was told to apologise to Jade, confirm she owes nothing and give her a £60 goodwill payment.

However, by the start of September, Jade said Ovo had yet to pay up or apologise – and was continuing to send her bills.

Ovo ‘sorry’ for delay in closing Perth woman’s account

She added: “I asked the ombudsman what to do if Ovo doesn’t implement the decision, and the response was that they have to and not to worry.

“But I am worrying about it as they don’t seem to be implementing it.

“To date, all they’ve been doing is reinstating their harassment of me and sending me more bills.

“I’m deeply frustrated.”

After being contacted by The Courier, Ovo confirmed it had closed Jade’s account in July and all payments are now up to date.

The energy firm also confirmed any letters sent since then are void.

A spokesperson added: “We’re sorry to Ms Kouletakis for the delay in resolving the case and confirm the issue is now resolved.”

Conversation