40 sheep worth more than £5k stolen from Kinross-shire farm

Police are urging anyone who saw "suspicious activity" to come forward.

By Lindsey Hamilton
sheep theft Perthshire
The sheep were stolen in July (stock picture). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Forty sheep worth more than £5,000 have been stolen from a farm in Kinross-shire.

Twenty ewes and 20 lambs were taken from Fossway, west of Kinross, at some point between July 8 and July 31.

After the farmer found they had not simply wandered off, the theft was reported to police last Monday (August 26).

Officers have now launched an appeal for information.

The sheep are believed to be worth an estimated £5,400.

Police appeal over ‘suspicious behaviour’ at Kinross-shire farm

Constable Ben Samson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the sheep and we are appealing for anyone with information that could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“If members of the public saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the dates the sheep were taken we would urge you to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/0329442/24.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

