Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Perth Farmers’ Market celebrates 25th anniversay

This weekend's Perth Farmers' Market was the biggest of the year, with more than 50 stalls booked

Biggest Perth Farmers Market of the year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Biggest Perth Farmers Market of the year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Heather Fowlie

Perth Farmers’ Market celebrated a quarter century of good taste on Saturday.

The market was set up 25 years ago by a group of local farmers, including now MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire Jim Fairlie.

It started with just 12 traders and quickly became a hit.

It’s now held on the first Saturday of each month from 9am-2pm at South Inch Car Park.

This Saturday’s gathering was the biggest of the year so far with more than 50
stalls booked by local farmers, growers, producers and crafters.

It also featured the arrival of new Perth Farmers’ Market coordinator Yvonne Alexander, taking over from Adeline Watson, who retired earlier this year after 16 years.

Yvonne previously set up and ran the Falkland Food Market and coordinated the Fife Farmer’s Market.

Here are some of the best photos from the day from our photographer Mhairi Edwards.

John Anderson with Redcastle Brewery and Distillery. 
Erika Green from Green’s Granola at her stand. 
The crowds were out to see what was on offer. 
Happy customers when buying bread. 
Perth and Kinross local pipers Angus Stevens and Mungo Stewart, both 13.
Bellfield Organics team, Erin, 13, Derek and Calum, 11, Alexander. 
Wendy Cormack from Flour Coffee Shop and Deli at her stand. 
The Biggest Perth Farmers Market of the year celebrates its 25th anniversary. 
The crowds were out to see what was on offer. 
Angie Noble, Brand Ambassador for Cairn o’ Mohr at her stand. 
Farmers Market Coordinator Yvonne Alexander and Chairperson Karen Steel celebrate with balloons.

