Best pictures as Perth Farmers’ Market celebrates 25th anniversay

Perth Farmers’ Market celebrated a quarter century of good taste on Saturday.

The market was set up 25 years ago by a group of local farmers, including now MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire Jim Fairlie.

It started with just 12 traders and quickly became a hit.

It’s now held on the first Saturday of each month from 9am-2pm at South Inch Car Park.

This Saturday’s gathering was the biggest of the year so far with more than 50

stalls booked by local farmers, growers, producers and crafters.

It also featured the arrival of new Perth Farmers’ Market coordinator Yvonne Alexander, taking over from Adeline Watson, who retired earlier this year after 16 years.

Yvonne previously set up and ran the Falkland Food Market and coordinated the Fife Farmer’s Market.

