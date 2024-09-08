Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games

Blairgowrie and Rattray put on a day to remember on Sunday as the annual Highland Games drew in the crowds.

Visitors enjoyed a packed programme, including the ever-popular heavyweight events and track and cycling competitions.

Tug o’ war, Highland dancing and piping added to the traditional mix.

And a particular feature of Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are the Ardblair Stones – nine reinforced concrete spheres ranging in weight from 18 to 152kg (40 to 335Ibs).

Challengers have to load the stones, from lightest to heaviest, onto a series of whisky butts in the shortest time.

Two-time World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, holds the World Record for loading all nine stones in 21.81 seconds at the 2019 Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games.

Here are some of the best photos of the day from Photographer Phil Hannah.