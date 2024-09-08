Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games

Our photographer was there to capture the action at the Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games

Blairgowrie Highland Games. Image: Phil Hannah
Blairgowrie Highland Games. Image: Phil Hannah
By Morag Lindsay

Blairgowrie and Rattray put on a day to remember on Sunday as the annual Highland Games drew in the crowds.

Visitors enjoyed a packed programme, including the ever-popular heavyweight events and track and cycling competitions.

Tug o’ war, Highland dancing and piping added to the traditional mix.

And a particular feature of Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games are the Ardblair Stones –  nine reinforced concrete spheres ranging in weight from 18 to 152kg (40 to 335Ibs).

Challengers have to load the stones, from lightest to heaviest, onto a series of whisky butts in the shortest time.

Two-time World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, holds the World Record for loading all nine stones in 21.81 seconds at the 2019 Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games.

Here are some of the best photos of the day from Photographer Phil Hannah.

Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe band augmented by pupils from Dundee High School in the opening parade.
John Neill tosses the caber at Blairgowrie Highland Games
Mason Baddeley,(8) from Brechin takes part in the Ardblair Stone event
Izzy Tait, from Dundee takes part in the Ardblair Stone event
David Coltart at Blairgowrie Highland Games.
Blairgowrie Highland Games caber toss.
Members of Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe Band take part in the Blairgowrie V Rattray Tug of war at Blairgowrie Highland Games.
Rattray (Pictured) took on Blairgowrie in the Tug of war at Blairgowrie Highland Games
Tug of war.
Kayley Livingstone shows her skills.
Displays of Knights in combat.
Lynn Livingstone from Murthly gets a soaking!
Peter Hart, Glenisla , at Blairgowrie Highland Games.
Adam Little from Yorkshire tries his hand with the Ardblair Stones.
Hammer event underway.
Highland Dancing.
A lovely day for the games.
Hundreds of people spectated the games today.
Laurence Blair Oliphant , Chieftain leads the parade at Blairgowrie Highland games.
Laurence Blair Oliphant , Chieftain speaks to the crowd.

More from Perth & Kinross

A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
Daanyaal Chowdhury
VIDEO: Crooked Perthshire puppy farm boss filmed mocking human trafficking victims
Biggest Perth Farmers Market of the year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Perth Farmers' Market celebrates 25th anniversay
The A85 near Comrie.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash closed A85 in Perthshire for nearly two hours
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?
Jack Hamilton
Football banning order for Dunfermline fan who held smoke flare above head at East…
Firefighters in hazmat outfits at Crieff Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 3 employees took unwell day before Crieff Primary School evacuation
Pothole machine in Rattray, with three councillors in hard hats standing in front of it.
Can 'pothole killer' machine fix Perthshire's crumbling roads?
4
Sandy Gunn leaning over Spitfire aircraft
Auchterarder flypast in honour of Great Escape hero cancelled at 11th hour
Children at Perth Leisure Pool, a Live Active Leisure facility
EXCLUSIVE: Draft timetable revealed for new Perth pool at Thimblerow
9

Conversation