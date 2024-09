The A85 in Perthshire was closed in both directions for nearly two hours after a crash near Comrie.

The crash, between a car and a motorbike, happened just after 3pm.

Emergency services attended but it is unknown if there were any injuries.

Police confirmed the road had reopened just before 5pm.

In an update, a spokesperson for the force said: “The A85 has reopened following a crash earlier today.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience and cooperation.”