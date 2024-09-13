Ewan McGregor auctions own personal whisky in aid of CHAS

Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor is stepping up his support for CHAS by giving away 150 bottles of his own personal whisky.

The actor, who recently returned home to Perthshire, was given a cask of Arran Single Malt in 1998.

He has now joined forces with Lochranza Distillery to make 150 exclusive bottles available for auction.

All proceeds from the sale of “Ewan’s Cut” will go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

It comes just weeks after the star and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead dropped in at the Rachel House hospice at Kinross.

Ewan said CHAS was a cause close to his heart.

“I have been involved with CHAS and visited their hospices many times over the years,” he said.

“So I know the unwavering care that both Rachel House and Robin House provide children and their families during their hardest moments.

“My hope is that this auction can raise a significant amount to ensure that these wonderful places are able to continue providing the service they do.”

Ewan McGregor a longstanding friend of CHAS

The limited-edition bottles will be auctioned by the Whisky Auctioneer online platform, from September 27 to October 7.

The 26-year-old Arran Single Malt has been matured in an ex-Sherry Hogshead cask.

It is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the Lochranza Distillery.

Each bottle features a unique, specially designed label.

And the first 24 have been personally signed by Ewan McGregor.

Rami Okasha, CEO at CHAS said: “ We are delighted that Ewan, who is a long-standing supporter and friend of CHAS, has kindly chosen to donate all proceeds from this exciting auction to our charity.

“Three children a week die in Scotland from an incurable condition and demand for our services is growing.

“Our ambition is that no-one should face the death of their child alone.”

Hollywood star remains close to Scots roots

Stewart Bowman, distillery manager at Isle of Arran Distillers said his team were delighted to welcome Ewan McGregor back.

The Hollywood actor, who was raised in Crieff, last visited Lochranza Distillery in 1998 to toast its first cask of Arran Single Malt.

It was the first legal cask to be laid down on Arran for over 150 years.

“We presented him with his own ex-sherry hogshead that day and it has matured in our warehouse until now,” said Stewart.

Ewan McGregor recently bought a £2 million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie, and has been delighting fans on visits to local restaurants, shops and hotels.

He also made an appearance at last month’s Crieff Highland Gathering.

To find out more and to register to take part in the auction visit the Whisky Auctioneer website.