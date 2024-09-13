Ewan McGregor auctions own personal whisky in aid of CHAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor auctions own personal whisky in aid of CHAS

It comes after the Perthshire-based star paid a surprise visit to the CHAS children's hospice at Kinross

By Morag Lindsay
Ewan McGregor holding bottle of whisky in front of large copper still in distillery
Ewan McGregor is auctioning his own personal whisky in aid of CHAS. Image: CHAS.

Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor is stepping up his support for CHAS by giving away 150 bottles of his own personal whisky.

The actor, who recently returned home to Perthshire, was given a cask of Arran Single Malt in 1998.

He has now joined forces with Lochranza Distillery to make 150 exclusive bottles available for auction.

All proceeds from the sale of “Ewan’s Cut” will go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

It comes just weeks after the star and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead dropped in at the Rachel House hospice at Kinross.

Ewan said CHAS was a cause close to his heart.

Ewan Mcgregor with Teddy Temple and mum Ceitidh at CHAS children's hospice, Kinross
Ewan McGregor with Teddy Temple and mum Ceitidh at CHAS Rachel House, Kinross. Image: Chas

“I have been involved with CHAS and visited their hospices many times over the years,” he said.

“So I know the unwavering care that both Rachel House and Robin House provide children and their families during their hardest moments.

“My hope is that this auction can raise a significant amount to ensure that these wonderful places are able to continue providing the service they do.”

Ewan McGregor a longstanding friend of CHAS

The limited-edition bottles will be auctioned by the Whisky Auctioneer online platform, from September 27 to October 7.

The 26-year-old Arran Single Malt has been matured in an ex-Sherry Hogshead cask.

It is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the Lochranza Distillery.

Ewan McGregor and CHAS CEO Rami Okasha holding bottle of whisky in front of copper still at Lochranza distillery
Ewan McGregor and CHAS CEO Rami Okasha. Image: CHAS

Each bottle features a unique, specially designed label.

And the first 24 have been personally signed by Ewan McGregor.

Rami Okasha, CEO at CHAS said: “ We are delighted that Ewan, who is a long-standing supporter and friend of CHAS, has kindly chosen to donate all proceeds from this exciting auction to our charity.

“Three children a week die in Scotland from an incurable condition and demand for our services is growing.

“Our ambition is that no-one should face the death of their child alone.”

Hollywood star remains close to Scots roots

Stewart Bowman, distillery manager at Isle of Arran Distillers said his team were delighted to welcome Ewan McGregor back.

The Hollywood actor, who was raised in Crieff, last visited Lochranza Distillery in 1998 to toast its first cask of Arran Single Malt.

Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at this summer’s Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was the first legal cask to be laid down on Arran for over 150 years.

“We presented him with his own ex-sherry hogshead that day and it has matured in our warehouse until now,” said Stewart.

Ewan McGregor recently bought a £2 million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie, and has been delighting fans on visits to local restaurants, shops and hotels.

He also made an appearance at last month’s Crieff Highland Gathering.

To find out more and to register to take part in the auction visit the Whisky Auctioneer website.

