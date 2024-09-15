A9 re-opened at Pitlochry after two-vehicle crash

The A9 was closed in both directions at Pitlochry on Sunday due to a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic Scotland asked motorists to find an alternative route.

Firefighters used cutting equipment at the scene and there are reports that an air ambulance wad also there.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The crash happened at around 11.40am.

The road re-opened a short while ago.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 11.37am about a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at Pitlochry.

“We sent two appliances, from Pitlochry and Kirkmichael.

“Firefighters used cutting equipment.

“We got the stop at 12.27pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle road crash on the A9, near Fonab Castle, Pitlochry.

“Police were called around 11.30 am.”

Emergency services are also at crash on the A9 near Auchterader.

Emergency services are also at crash on the A9 near Auchterader.

