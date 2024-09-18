Methven solar farm could stretch to size of 100 football fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Methven solar farm could stretch to size of 100 football fields

Residents say they'll fight the Methven solar plans - and proposals for a battery storage farm nearby

By Morag Lindsay
Farmland with Methven castle in background
The solar farm would be sited on land between Methven and Tibbermore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Green energy developers want to build one of Scotland’s biggest solar farms on agricultural land near Methven.

The site, at Kinnon Park Farm, off the busy A85 Perth-Crieff road could stretch to just over 80 hectares.

That’s the equivalent of more than 100 football fields.

Bosses say it could provide enough energy to power 25,000 homes.

But residents say they’ll fight the plans.

One campaigner says the application has sparked “uproar” in the community.

And neighbours in nearby Tibbermore have formed an action group to oppose the solar scheme and a second, unrelated proposal for a battery storage farm nearby.

Spokeswoman Sarah Fergusson said the group would be launching an online petition to draw attention to their plight.

Sarah Fergusson
Sarah Fergusson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“If this goes ahead, we’re going to have thousands of solar panels dumped on one side of us and a battery farm on the other,” she said.

“There’s no benefit to locals from any of this; no jobs. They’re not going to improve the roads. There won’t be any reduction in our power bills.

“It’s the scale of it that’s so worrying, ” Sarah added.

“People are in uproar.”

Flood risk and glare considerations for Methven solar farm site

The solar farm application has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council in the name of NS Solar Kinnon Park.

It follows discussions with council staff and consultations with locals, during which the original plans were scaled back.

A planning statement on the council website says there’s been a 25% reduction in the size of the application site and the number of solar panels since the proposal first emerged.

Map showing location of proposed solar farm between Methven and Tibbermore, with larger boundary area proposed in original plans.
The proposed solar farm in blue, with the yellow lines showing the original outline.

The document, submitted by Gray Planning and Development, says the solar farm could operate for up to 40 years.

It would be surrounded by 2m high deer fencing with CCTV.

The developers say they can provide screening to reduce the visual impact and any glare from the panels.

They are also proposing to plant new hedgerows and trees, as well as a wildflower meadow.

And they say the solar farm will have only “a minimal negative impact” on nearby Methven Castle.

Farmland with Methven Castle in background
The solar farm would be close to Methven Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A flood risk assessment found the site could be at high risk of flooding from the East Pow and from surface water.

However, the planning statement says these concerns can be overcome.

“Providing critical infrastructure is raised above the maximum flood levels, the development would remain operational and could be developed to be resilient against flooding,” it says.

The land was previously earmarked for a new golf course, but those plans were never developed.

More from Perth & Kinross

Danielle Adams (left) and Sharon Taylor.
Mum and daughter on a mission to style Perth with new hair and nail…
View of Wellmeadow park in centre of Blairgowrie.
Call for halt to Blairgowrie housebuilding as pressure mounts on NHS and dentists
2
ABC Nursery exterior
2 Perth private nurseries get help from council after inspectors raise alarm
Bliss Beds took over the former McEwens and Beales building last year.
Hopes new use can be found for McEwens of Perth building as retailer moves…
2
Liam Fair appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff man filmed encouraging dog to fight and kill pet rat
Kylie Murray grinning and waving next to propeller for vintage plane
Perth Airport flyers urge would-be women pilots to reach for the stars
A sign for Pitlochry on the A9
Person airlifted to hospital and man charged after crash on A9 near Pitlochry
Glasgow High Court exterior
Perth binman who 'got sex education from watching porn' raped teen in woods
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth paedophile jailed for 'extremely disturbing' online sex chats with five child accounts

Conversation