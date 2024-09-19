Police urge Perthshire parents to ‘speak to your children’ after spate of hay bale fires

Police have urged parents to “speak to your children” after a spate of hay bale fires in Perthshire.

It comes after recent fires in Blairgowrie, Alyth and Coupar Angus.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says the incidents have “placed a significant drain on resources and prevent firefighters potentially responding to more serious or life-threatening incidents.”

The service has also highlighted the financial cost to the landowner and the possible spread to nearby buildings – especially during the current dry spell.

Officers from the police preventions, interventions and partnerships team urged vigilance, and to report any concerning activities to police.

A Police Scotland statement said: “We would also ask parents and carers to speak to their children and young people around the dangers and impacts of playing with fire.

“Parents and carers should ensure they know where their children are at all times.

The consequences of setting fires can be serious, they can cause a risk to life, as well as significant damage to property.

“Our local farmers work hard all year round, the financial implications of these fires can often be disastrous and limit the amount feed available for livestock.

“Police Scotland will investigate any criminal acts of fire-raising, along with our colleagues in SFRS.”