Police urge Perthshire parents to ‘speak to your children’ after spate of hay bale fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police urge Perthshire parents to ‘speak to your children’ after spate of hay bale fires

There have been recent fires in Blairgowrie, Alyth and Coupar Angus.

By Stephen Eighteen
SFRS says dealing with field fires can prevent firefighters from responding to more serious incidents. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
SFRS says dealing with field fires can prevent firefighters from responding to more serious incidents. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Police have urged parents to “speak to your children” after a spate of hay bale fires in Perthshire.

It comes after recent fires in Blairgowrie, Alyth and Coupar Angus.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says the incidents have “placed a significant drain on resources and prevent firefighters potentially responding to more serious or life-threatening incidents.”

The service has also highlighted the financial cost to the landowner and the possible spread to nearby buildings – especially during the current dry spell.

Officers from the police preventions, interventions and partnerships team urged vigilance, and to report any concerning activities to police.

A Police Scotland statement said: “We would also ask parents and carers to speak to their children and young people around the dangers and impacts of playing with fire.

“Parents and carers should ensure they know where their children are at all times.
The consequences of setting fires can be serious, they can cause a risk to life, as well as significant damage to property.

“Our local farmers work hard all year round, the financial implications of these fires can often be disastrous and limit the amount feed available for livestock.

“Police Scotland will investigate any criminal acts of fire-raising, along with our colleagues in SFRS.”

More from Perth & Kinross

SFRS says dealing with field fires can prevent firefighters from responding to more serious incidents. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
More than 1,100 people sign petition to overturn Perth leisure centre decision
sam Sharma
Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee
Close up of Hairy Highland Coo sculpture's head
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Tickets and timings for Scone farewell
Vimal Verma
Manager faces prison for setting fire to Perthshire hotel
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords boss jailed for £90k crooked cashing up scam
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Perth sewer works set to save Bell's Sports Centre 'came as surprise' to council
2
Enchanted Forest in Perthshire.
Enchanted Forest: Food and drink prices revealed for Perthshire event
SFRS says dealing with field fires can prevent firefighters from responding to more serious incidents. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
VIDEO: Hooded thieves steal vapes, alcohol and suncream in Perthshire shop raid
SFRS says dealing with field fires can prevent firefighters from responding to more serious incidents. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Former St Johnstone chief's firm plans nearly 60 new homes in Inchture
Danielle Adams (left) and Sharon Taylor.
Mum and daughter on a mission to style Perth with new hair and nail…

Conversation