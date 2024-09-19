Delays on M90 southbound after two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Earn

Drivers on the M90 faced delays after a two-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway near Bridge of Earn.

The crash happened just before 3pm on Thursday.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries following the crash.

According to Amey, who is responsible for maintaining the road, both lanes were closed and there were delays of more than 30 minutes.

Traffic was being diverted by police down the hard shoulder.

Both lanes reopened just after 4.10pm.

Traffic Scotland said on its website at the time: “The road is restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Thursday, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.”