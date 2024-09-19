Delays on M90 southbound after two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Earn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Delays on M90 southbound after two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Earn

Drivers faced delays of more than 30 minutes.

By Kieran Webster
M90 near Bridge of Earn.
M90 near Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View

Drivers on the M90 faced delays after a two-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway near Bridge of Earn.

The crash happened just before 3pm on Thursday.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries following the crash.

According to Amey, who is responsible for maintaining the road, both lanes were closed and there were delays of more than 30 minutes.

Traffic was being diverted by police down the hard shoulder.

Both lanes reopened just after 4.10pm.

Traffic Scotland said on its website at the time: “The road is restricted, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Thursday, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More than 1,100 people sign petition to overturn Perth leisure centre decision
Courier - Breaking - Dundee - Cheviot Crescent Fields - Dundee - Picture Shows: Fire service in attendance at a field fire opposite Cheviot Crescent in Dundee, where two engines are in attendance, beating out the flames - Friday 19th August 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT MEdia
Police urge Perthshire parents to 'speak to your children' after spate of hay bale…
sam Sharma
Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee
Close up of Hairy Highland Coo sculpture's head
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Tickets and timings for Scone farewell
Vimal Verma
Manager faces prison for setting fire to Perthshire hotel
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords boss jailed for £90k crooked cashing up scam
Bell's Sports Centre exterior
Perth sewer works set to save Bell's Sports Centre 'came as surprise' to council
3
Enchanted Forest in Perthshire.
Enchanted Forest: Food and drink prices revealed for Perthshire event
A hooded figure raiding Burrelton Village Store. Image: Gary Casson
VIDEO: Hooded thieves steal vapes, alcohol and suncream in Perthshire shop raid
Geoff Brown's housebuilding firm is planning new homes in Inchture. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group/Google Street View
Former St Johnstone chief's firm plans nearly 60 new homes in Inchture

Conversation