Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on M90 near Bridge of Earn

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

Both lanes on the southbound carriageway were closed following the collision just before 3pm on Thursday.

According to Amey, there were delays of more than 30 minutes following the crash.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown.

Investigation into M90 crash continues

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Thursday police received a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Roadworks are under way on the same stretch of motorway with a contraflow in place.