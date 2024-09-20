Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on M90 near Bridge of Earn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on M90 near Bridge of Earn

Drivers faced delays on the southbound carriageway.

By Andrew Robson
M90 near Bridge of Earn.
M90 near Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

Both lanes on the southbound carriageway were closed following the collision just before 3pm on Thursday.

According to Amey, there were delays of more than 30 minutes following the crash.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unknown.

Investigation into M90 crash continues

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Thursday police received a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Roadworks are under way on the same stretch of motorway with a contraflow in place.

More from Perth & Kinross

Large metal structure over river in St Fillans
Perthshire residents' fury at 'eyesore' built in conservation village
Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson
Pair found guilty of frenzied attack in Blairgowrie stairwell that left victim 'covered in…
Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
Why Perth Leisure Pool could be re-considered for listed status after shock Thimblerow twist
M90 near Bridge of Earn.
Delays on M90 southbound after two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Earn
Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More than 1,100 people sign petition to overturn Perth leisure centre decision
Courier - Breaking - Dundee - Cheviot Crescent Fields - Dundee - Picture Shows: Fire service in attendance at a field fire opposite Cheviot Crescent in Dundee, where two engines are in attendance, beating out the flames - Friday 19th August 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT MEdia
Police urge Perthshire parents to 'speak to your children' after spate of hay bale…
sam Sharma
Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee
Close up of Hairy Highland Coo sculpture's head
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail: Tickets and timings for Scone farewell
Vimal Verma
Manager faces prison for setting fire to Perthshire hotel
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords boss jailed for £90k crooked cashing up scam

Conversation