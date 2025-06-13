Enchanted Forest: All we know about Perthshire light show as 2025 theme revealed

The Enchanted Forest is one of Perthshire’s most popular events – and returns once again this autumn.

The event near Pitlochry attracts thousands of people every year.

As details of this year’s theme and ticket plans are revealed, we look at all we know so far about the 2025 event.

When is the Enchanted Forest 2025?

The Enchanted Forest runs daily from October 2 to November 2.

Where is the Enchanted Forest?

The Enchanted Forest is held at Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry.

Enchanted Forest 2025 theme

This year’s theme is Luminara, which organisers describe as a “celebration of the unseen connections between nature and technology”.

Visitors are promised an immersive experience on their journey through the forest, with light, music and storytelling.

Creative director Karen Falconer said: “This is by far the most technologically complex and wide-ranging immersive experience we have ever tried to create.

“It will bring together all installations throughout the site, fused together with sound and light, to create a moment in time that is shared by all.

“In the natural setting of a forest the size of Faskally Wood, this is no small feat, but we’re up for the challenge of showing how nature and technology can combine to create wonder and amazement.

“Our sound and lighting teams are extremely excited about bringing this moment to life in what will be a first for any show of this kind in Scotland.”

How to get Enchanted Forest tickets

Tickets for this year’s Enchanted Forest go on sale from 10am on Friday June 20 via the event’s website.

How to get to Faskally Wood

No parking is available on site at Faskally Wood, so shuttle travel is included in the ticket price.

Those travelling to Pitlochry by car are advised to leave extra time to find parking in town.

There are many signposted public car parks in Pitlochry, and parking on the street is free in the evening.

Due to limited space, disabled parking on site is reserved for wheelchair users only.

Shuttle buses run from Fisher’s Hotel on Atholl Road, not far from the railway station.

Several bus firms, including Stagecoach, Megabus, Citylink and Flixbus, run services to Pitlochry.

Food and drink at Enchanted Forest

A range of stalls will be on offer at the event.

However, details of this year’s food and drink offering are yet to be revealed.