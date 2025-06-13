Enchanted Forest: All we know about Perthshire light show as 2025 theme revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enchanted Forest: All we know about Perthshire light show as 2025 theme revealed

The event will return to Faskally Wood near Pitlochry in autumn.

The Enchanted Forest will return for 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland

The Enchanted Forest is one of Perthshire’s most popular events – and returns once again this autumn.

The event near Pitlochry attracts thousands of people every year.

As details of this year’s theme and ticket plans are revealed, we look at all we know so far about the 2025 event.

When is the Enchanted Forest 2025?

The Enchanted Forest runs daily from October 2 to November 2.

Where is the Enchanted Forest?

The Enchanted Forest is held at Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry.

Enchanted Forest 2025 theme

This year’s theme is Luminara, which organisers describe as a “celebration of the unseen connections between nature and technology”.

Visitors are promised an immersive experience on their journey through the forest, with light, music and storytelling.

Creative director Karen Falconer said: “This is by far the most technologically complex and wide-ranging immersive experience we have ever tried to create.

A scene from the Enchanted Forest in 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It will bring together all installations throughout the site, fused together with sound and light, to create a moment in time that is shared by all.

“In the natural setting of a forest the size of Faskally Wood, this is no small feat, but we’re up for the challenge of showing how nature and technology can combine to create wonder and amazement.

“Our sound and lighting teams are extremely excited about bringing this moment to life in what will be a first for any show of this kind in Scotland.”

How to get Enchanted Forest tickets

Tickets for this year’s Enchanted Forest go on sale from 10am on Friday June 20 via the event’s website.

How to get to Faskally Wood

No parking is available on site at Faskally Wood, so shuttle travel is included in the ticket price.

Those travelling to Pitlochry by car are advised to leave extra time to find parking in town.

There are many signposted public car parks in Pitlochry, and parking on the street is free in the evening.

Enchanted Forest returns to Faskally Wood near Pitlochry for 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Due to limited space, disabled parking on site is reserved for wheelchair users only.

Shuttle buses run from Fisher’s Hotel on Atholl Road, not far from the railway station.

Several bus firms, including Stagecoach, Megabus, Citylink and Flixbus, run services to Pitlochry.

Food and drink at Enchanted Forest

A range of stalls will be on offer at the event.

However, details of this year’s food and drink offering are yet to be revealed.

Conversation