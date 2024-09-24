Perth cafe The Bulldog Frog put up for sale

Perth restaurant The Bulldog Frog has been put up for sale.

Established by Jessie Meehan and Graham Dunbar in 2021, the couple set out to create an ‘Instagrammable‘ spot in the city.

But after a three-year stint on South Methven Street, The Bulldog Frog is on the market with an asking price of £80,000.

Graham and Jessie told The Courier that the business is worth more than the asking price.

The pair decided to sell up shop to spend more time with their family for health reasons.

They said: “The last three-and-a-half years have been such a journey.

“We love what we have created here and it has been a very difficult decision to sell the business, but family ultimately comes first.”

Jessie and Graham told The Courier back in 2021 that their passion for food led them to open the cafe after their wedding was cancelled due to the pandemic.

They wanted to incorporate their “love of food and music” to create something “fun” for the people of Perth.

The firm’s quirky name was inspired by the couple’s bulldog Belle, nicknamed by family as the Bullfrog.