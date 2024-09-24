Perth cafe The Bulldog Frog put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth cafe The Bulldog Frog put up for sale

The restaurant has been operating since 2021.

By Chloe Burrell
The Bulldog Frog in Perth.
The Bulldog Frog in Perth has been put up for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perth restaurant The Bulldog Frog has been put up for sale.

Established by Jessie Meehan and Graham Dunbar in 2021, the couple set out to create an ‘Instagrammable‘ spot in the city.

But after a three-year stint on South Methven Street, The Bulldog Frog is on the market with an asking price of £80,000.

The Bulldog Frog in Perth.
The Bulldog Frog is an ‘Instagrammable’ spot in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Graham and Jessie told The Courier that the business is worth more than the asking price.

The pair decided to sell up shop to spend more time with their family for health reasons.

They said: “The last three-and-a-half years have been such a journey.

“We love what we have created here and it has been a very difficult decision to sell the business, but family ultimately comes first.”

Jessie and Graham told The Courier back in 2021 that their passion for food led them to open the cafe after their wedding was cancelled due to the pandemic.

They wanted to incorporate their “love of food and music” to create something “fun” for the people of Perth.

The firm’s quirky name was inspired by the couple’s bulldog Belle, nicknamed by family as the Bullfrog.

