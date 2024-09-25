Fire-hit Perth flats could be demolished after suffering ‘significant’ damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fire-hit Perth flats could be demolished after suffering ‘significant’ damage

A blaze ripped through the flats in August 2022.

By Kieran Webster
Crews tackling the fire on James Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Crews tackling the fire on James Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Flats in Perth that suffered “significant” damage in a fire could be demolished.

A blaze ripped through the homes at 44 James Street in August 2022 – leaving the building with smoke and water damage.

No work has taken place on the C-listed building since the early morning fire due to a lack of insurance, leading to further deterioration.

A planning statement from Framed Estates – submitted to Perth and Kinross Council – said: “A fire in the attic caused significant damage and subsequent water damage upon extinguishing the fire.

Attic flat in listed Perth building was uninsured before fire

“This saturated the timbers, insulation and plaster throughout the building.

“As the attic flat was uninsured, the building has lain in a state of disrepair since 2022.

“The fabric of the building has continued to decline, with water saturating the timber lath behind the plaster, absorbing moisture and expanding.”

It added that the “long-exposed and saturated walls” are “likely to have a critical amount of trapped water within the stone structure”.

The flats are on James Street. Image: Google Street View

A structural report from DCF Design Consultants says restoring the 1830s building would be “prohibitively expensive”.

It adds that a new roof would be needed, floors would need to be replaced, and that water damage has increased the risk of subsidence.

Various cracks have formed, possibly due to water damage, and the basement is likely to have suffered “significant water damage”.

A timeline for the work has not been confirmed.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application in the coming weeks.

