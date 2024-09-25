Fire-hit Perth flats could be demolished after suffering ‘significant’ damage

Flats in Perth that suffered “significant” damage in a fire could be demolished.

A blaze ripped through the homes at 44 James Street in August 2022 – leaving the building with smoke and water damage.

No work has taken place on the C-listed building since the early morning fire due to a lack of insurance, leading to further deterioration.

A planning statement from Framed Estates – submitted to Perth and Kinross Council – said: “A fire in the attic caused significant damage and subsequent water damage upon extinguishing the fire.

“This saturated the timbers, insulation and plaster throughout the building.

“As the attic flat was uninsured, the building has lain in a state of disrepair since 2022.

“The fabric of the building has continued to decline, with water saturating the timber lath behind the plaster, absorbing moisture and expanding.”

It added that the “long-exposed and saturated walls” are “likely to have a critical amount of trapped water within the stone structure”.

A structural report from DCF Design Consultants says restoring the 1830s building would be “prohibitively expensive”.

It adds that a new roof would be needed, floors would need to be replaced, and that water damage has increased the risk of subsidence.

Various cracks have formed, possibly due to water damage, and the basement is likely to have suffered “significant water damage”.

A timeline for the work has not been confirmed.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the application in the coming weeks.