Auchterarder trishaw spreading ‘miles of smiles’ as it keeps mum’s memory alive

The Cycling Without Age trishaw has been named after the local volunteer who worked so hard to bring it to Auchterarder

By Morag Lindsay
Two people laughing seated in trishaw, as man pilots it through Auchterarder park and young woman walks alongside laughing
Gordon McLeay pilots the Auchterarder trishaw while Cycling Without Age Scotland's Christine Bell and Rowen Ross's husband Ian enjoy the ride watched by Ian and Rowen's daughter Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Old folk in a Perthshire town are enjoying the wind in their hair again with the launch of a new Auchterarder Trishaw Project.

The volunteer group – part of the Cycling Without Age Scotland movement – has already started taking residents from local care homes on rides around Auchterarder.

And a very special lady has been with them in spirit.

The Auchterarder trishaw is named Rowen, after Cycling Without Age Scotland supporter Rowen Ross, who died last October aged just 54.

The mum-of-two, from nearby Aberuthven, was passionate about the charity’s work and played a major role in its latest expansion.

And her Cycling Without Age ID card will now go everywhere the Auchterarder trishaw goes, in its own special compartment under the seat.

Hand holding Cycling Without Age Scotland Pilot Identification card with photo of Rowen Ross
Rowen’s Cycling Without Age Scotland ID card will go everywhere in the trishaw. Image: DC Thomson

Rowen’s family, who attended the launch of the project, said they’d think about her whenever they saw the trishaw on its travels.

“She found out it was happening just before she died,” said husband Ian.

Ian Ross holding framed photo of Rowen Ross piloting a trishaw with two older people seated in front at an evening event
Ian Ross holds a photograph of wife Rowen at a Cycling Without Age Scotland event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It made her so happy.

“Rowen always put other people before herself.”

Auchterarder trishaw became Rowen’s lockdown project

Rowen befriended the late Norman Ridley, another Cycling Without Age Scotland champion, when she was working for M&S in Perth.

She became a “pilot” for the Perth chapter, taking older people on trips around the town.

And in 2020, she told The Courier of her ambitions to bring it to Auchterarder too.

Smiling Rowen Ross piloting a trishaw with her father seated in front and lifting his hat for the camera
Rowen and her dad Johannes Surkamp aboard the trishaw in 2020. Image: Kenny Smith Photography.

Her late father, Johannes Surkamp, who founded Ochil Tower School in Auchterarder, became her guinea pig during lockdown.

The pair borrowed a trishaw from Cycling Without Age Scotland and took it on trial runs around the area to identify suitable routes and spread the word about the joy it could bring to Auchterarder old folk.

Gordon McLeay, who heads up the new group, says he’s delighted to be continuing Rowen’s good work.

The Auchterarder chapter has 11 trained pilots, and another four about to begin.

The town’s Parkdale and Glencairn House care homes are both on board, and residents from Parkdale have already taken their first trishaw trips.

Two men seated in Cycling Without Age Scotland trishaw, surrounded by group of people inside Auchterarder sports pavilion
Ian Ross and Gordon McLeay try out the Auchterarder trishaw at the launch of the project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“One of the catchphrases of Cycling Without Age Scotland is ‘miles of smiles,” said Gordon.

“And I can confirm that applies to the volunteers as well as the passengers.”

Dear friend leaves special legacy

Cycling Without Age Scotland is a movement started in 2012 in Denmark by Ole Kassow and Dorthe Pederson.

Ole wanted to help the elderly get back onto their bicycles, and came up with a trishaw as a way round their limited mobility.

Cycling Without Age Scotland now has 140 trishaws in 80 chapters across the country.

Close up of word 'Rowen' in white on frame of black trishaw
Rowen’s name on the Auchterarder trishaw. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Its chief executive Christine Bell says the Auchterarder trishaw project launch is a  milestone for the charity.

“Rowen was a dear friend of Cycling Without Age Scotland,” she said.

“She was a very special volunteer, and she has left a very special legacy.”

The Friends of St Margaret’s Hospital, Auchterarder and District Community Trust and Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation group all helped to fund the trishaw, along with Rowen’s family.

St Margaret’s Hospital has also supplied a shed to keep it in and the Auchterarder and District Men’s Shed group made a ramp and key safe.

Conversation