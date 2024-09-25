Persimmon cuts number of homes on controversial Blairgowrie scheme after complaints

Housing developer Persimmon is cutting the number of homes at its proposed Blairgowrie development.

The developer had originally applied to build 171 homes at the Dunkeld Road site.

However, this has been reduced to 152 after feedback from residents in the Perthshire town.

Objectors raised concerns over flooding issues on the site, and the density of the development.

The scheme is part of a masterplan from Westpark Partnership LLP to build 400 houses, a retail development and educational provisions.

In 2023, Perth and Kinross Council approved 100 homes as part of the scheme despite objections.

Persimmon says there will be high-quality and energy-efficient homes, from two to five bedrooms.

Changes have also been made to increase the spacing between new and existing homes.

The firm says a detailed flood risk assessment and drainage strategy report has been submitted, confirming the positive impact the site will have on the area’s flood resilience.

Persimmon will contribute more than £800,000 to support local schools.

The scheme will create around 100 local jobs each year during construction.

Persimmon has ‘listened to feedback’

Robert Patrick, Persimmon North Scotland land director, said: “We’ve listened carefully to feedback from local residents and incorporated it into our new proposals, which reduce the total number of homes on the development.

“We’re also aware that concerns have been raised about flooding in the area and our proposals include detailed plans for a drainage system that would increase the area’s flood resilience.

“As well as creating much-needed, affordable routes to homeownership for local families, the development would generate a significant investment to support the community.

“We look forward to continuing to work with local residents as we take the proposals forward.”

Persimmon’s planning application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.