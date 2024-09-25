Persimmon cuts number of homes on controversial Blairgowrie scheme after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Persimmon cuts number of homes on controversial Blairgowrie scheme after complaints

It comes as the developer reveals how the proposed new homes could look.

By Kieran Webster
How the Blairgowrie estate could look.
How the Blairgowrie estate could look. Image: Persimmon Homes

Housing developer Persimmon is cutting the number of homes at its proposed Blairgowrie development.

The developer had originally applied to build 171 homes at the Dunkeld Road site.

However, this has been reduced to 152 after feedback from residents in the Perthshire town.

Objectors raised concerns over flooding issues on the site, and the density of the development.

The scheme is part of a masterplan from Westpark Partnership LLP to build 400 houses, a retail development and educational provisions.

The land flooded.
Flooding at the Blairgowrie site. Image: Supplied

In 2023, Perth and Kinross Council approved 100 homes as part of the scheme despite objections.

Persimmon says there will be high-quality and energy-efficient homes, from two to five bedrooms.

Changes have also been made to increase the spacing between new and existing homes.

The firm says a detailed flood risk assessment and drainage strategy report has been submitted, confirming the positive impact the site will have on the area’s flood resilience.

The land will be built in a field on the outskirts of the town.
The homes will be built on this section of land. Image: Supplied

Persimmon will contribute more than £800,000 to support local schools.

The scheme will create around 100 local jobs each year during construction.

Persimmon has ‘listened to feedback’

Robert Patrick, Persimmon North Scotland land director, said: “We’ve listened carefully to feedback from local residents and incorporated it into our new proposals, which reduce the total number of homes on the development.

“We’re also aware that concerns have been raised about flooding in the area and our proposals include detailed plans for a drainage system that would increase the area’s flood resilience.

“As well as creating much-needed, affordable routes to homeownership for local families, the development would generate a significant investment to support the community.

“We look forward to continuing to work with local residents as we take the proposals forward.”

Persimmon’s planning application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.

Conversation