EXCLUSIVE: Perth Leisure Pool re-submitted for listed building status after Thimblerow change

Campaigners have re-submitted their bid for Perth Leisure Pool to be given protected status after council officers failed to tell heritage bosses about a change of plan for the site.

The Courier revealed last week the local authority told Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in July that plans to build a new leisure centre at the site of the current pool on Glover Street were at an “advanced” stage.

Based on that letter, HES decided against listing the pool despite believing it was worthy of a Category B status.

Less than two weeks later, council bosses then revealed plans to build the new leisure centre at Thimblerow with the current pool to be demolished for 150 houses.

As a result, the group who first asked for the building to be listed has resubmitted their proposal to HES.

Decision ‘open to question’

The Twentieth Century Society (C20 Society) believes the failure of Perth and Kinross Council to notify HES of the change in plans leaves the decision “open to question”.

A spokesperson for the society told The Courier: “In light of the new information and the changed circumstances of this case, C20 Society has taken the step of re-submitting our listing application to Historic Environment Scotland for Perth Leisure Pool.

“It’s improbable to state that Perth and Kinross Council’s new plans for the site were at an ‘advanced stage’ when the recent listing assessment was made, so we believe the decision not to list the building is now open to question.

“The society strongly agrees with the initial assessment made by Historic Environment Scotland, that the building meets all the criteria for designation at Category B.”

Earlier this week, leader of the Perth and Kinross Conservative group, Councillor John Duff, called for a halt to the Thimblerow plan until the position with HES is decided.

HES told The Courier it would reconsider any new information regarding the status of the pool if asked to do so.

‘One of the most significant leisure centres’

The latest setback for the Thimblerow facility comes against a backdrop of public outrage at the proposal.

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition objecting to the plan, which would see a new watered-down centre built without a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink.

An action group also raised flooding concerns regarding the 150 houses earmarked for the leisure pool site.

The C20 Society believes the current pool reflects one of the best of offerings in the UK.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Perth is one of the most architecturally ambitious and significant leisure centres ever constructed in Britain – moreover it’s a place of fun, flamboyance and family.

“The residents of Perth should rightly be proud of this fabulous facility, and deserve the chance to continue enjoying it for generations to come.”

Perth and Kinross Council defended their July letter by saying it reflected the “historic work” on the PH20 plan.

To sign the petition on Perth Leisure Pool click here.