Council set to take control of 20 Dunkeld houses in National Trust for Scotland deal

Council bosses are set to take over the management of 20 homes in Dunkeld owned by the National Trust for Scotland.

The conservation charity stepped in to save the buildings from the threat of demolition in the 1950s.

It restored the 17th and 18th century properties in the town centre then rented them out to tenants.

But they could now be transferred into the ownership of Perth and Kinross Council’s Housing Revenue Account.

About 25 tenants will become tenants of the council under the plan.

Perth and Kinross council leader, councillor Grant Laing, says it’s good news for locals.

“The council will work closely with sitting tenants to answer any questions they might have as the transfer progresses and provide them with any support they need,” he said.

“Measures will be implemented to ensure that when any vacancies arise in the properties in the future, they will be allocated to people with a local connection to the Dunkeld area.”

Mr Laing added: “This is a positive for the community where local housing availability is a concern.

“I am delighted for the community of Dunkeld.”

The National Trust for Scotland properties are around Cathedral Street and The Cross in Dunkeld.

Council and trust teams held a session for residents in Dunkeld this week.

An agreement in principle has already been reached.

It follows consultation with the trust’s board of trustees, Perth and Kinross Council, and the Scottish Government.

National Trust for Scotland spokesman Stuart Maxwell hailed the deal.

He said: “We feel this in the interests of the continued long-term conservation of the buildings and their use as accommodation for local people, which we know is an important issue in this area.

“Our priority for the next few weeks is to talk to our tenants and ensure that any transition would happen as smoothly as possible.”

‘Excellent repairs and investment in homes’

The council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, councillor Tom McEwan, said the transfer would benefit locals.

“We anticipate being able to offer tenants significantly lower levels of rent, as well as a secure tenancy that they can enjoy for as long as they want to,” he said.

Mr McEwan said residents could also expect access to an “excellent repairs service”.

And he said they could expect regular investment in their homes.

The trust intends to hold onto the land it owns on the bank south of the River Tay, at Stanley Hill.