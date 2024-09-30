Council set to take control of 20 Dunkeld houses in National Trust for Scotland deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council set to take control of 20 Dunkeld houses in National Trust for Scotland deal

Tenants in the historic homes in the heart of Dunkeld are being promised lower rents and improved services.

By Morag Lindsay
Dunkeld street scene with fountain in town square
The National Trust for Scotland and the council are in talks about the charity's houses in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses are set to take over the management of 20 homes in Dunkeld owned by the National Trust for Scotland.

The conservation charity stepped in to save the buildings from the threat of demolition in the 1950s.

It restored the 17th and 18th century properties in the town centre then rented them out to tenants.

But they could now be transferred into the ownership of Perth and Kinross Council’s Housing Revenue Account.

About 25 tenants will become tenants of the council under the plan.

Perth and Kinross council leader, councillor Grant Laing, says it’s good news for locals.

Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind.
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing has hailed the Dunkeld house deal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The council will work closely with sitting tenants to answer any questions they might have as the transfer progresses and provide them with any support they need,” he said.

“Measures will be implemented to ensure that when any vacancies arise in the properties in the future, they will be allocated to people with a local connection to the Dunkeld area.”

Mr Laing added: “This is a positive for the community where local housing availability is a concern.

“I am delighted for the community of Dunkeld.”

Dunkeld council house plan ‘best for properties and people’

The National Trust for Scotland properties are around Cathedral Street and The Cross in Dunkeld.

Council and trust teams held a session for residents in Dunkeld this week.

NTS plaque on wall of property in Dunkeld
National Trust and council bosses met Dunkeld residents to go over the house swap. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

An agreement in principle has already been reached.

It follows consultation with the trust’s board of trustees, Perth and Kinross Council, and the Scottish Government.

National Trust for Scotland spokesman Stuart Maxwell hailed the deal.

He said: “We feel this in the interests of the continued long-term conservation of the buildings and their use as accommodation for local people, which we know is an important issue in this area.

“Our priority for the next few weeks is to talk to our tenants and ensure that any transition would happen as smoothly as possible.”

‘Excellent repairs and investment in homes’

The council’s housing and social wellbeing convener, councillor Tom McEwan, said the transfer would benefit locals.

Tom McEwan wearing SNP rosette at an election count
Tom McEwan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We anticipate being able to offer tenants significantly lower levels of rent, as well as a secure tenancy that they can enjoy for as long as they want to,” he said.

Mr McEwan said residents could also expect access to an “excellent repairs service”.

And he said they could expect regular investment in their homes.

The trust intends to hold onto the land it owns on the bank south of the River Tay, at Stanley Hill.

More from Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry town centre
Perthshire second home owners selling up after council tax doubles
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Charles Leclerc in St Andrews Picture shows; Charles Leclerc in St Andrews . St Andrews . Supplied by Auchterlonies of St Andrews Date; Unknown
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip
Ryan Nicoll
Drug-driver led police on high-speed chase through Perth city centre
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Enchanted Forest 2024: All you need to know about Perthshire's magical light show
The M90 near Milnathort.
Overnight closures on the M90 northbound near Milnathort
Hayley Smith standing next to yellow painted cow sculpture outside Scone Palace
Pictures and prices from CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail auction at Scone Palace
paul whitelaw Nigel Farage 22/5/19 - Nigel Farage On top of the campaign bus in Kent during the build up to the EU elections.
Perthshire Tory MSP's warning over votes for Nigel Farage's Reform in local by-elections
3
ScotRail train.
Key price changes on Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail journeys as fares rise
3
View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin.
Sheriff rules Perthshire hotel director's loch death was 'tragic accident'
Christian Stanford
Jail warning for Perth man who ground mum's face into garden path

Conversation