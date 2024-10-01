Perth-based charity ribbon makes menopause a talking point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth-based charity ribbon makes menopause a talking point

Perth's own Menopause Cafe is urging people to support the menopause awareness ribbon campaign this October

By Morag Lindsay
Rachel Weiss smiling as she holds a cup of coffee at Blend coffee lounge in Perth
Menopause Cafe founder Rachel Weiss is now encouraging people to wear a menopause awareness ribbon. Image: DC Thomson.

A Perth-based charity has launched a national ribbon campaign to get people talking about the menopause at work.

Organisers want employers, workmates and the general public to wear one of the pink and purple symbols to show they’re open to conversations about the menopause.

And by doing so, they say wearers can help to reduce the stigma and shame which still surround this perfectly normal stage in life.

Perth and Kinross Council is one of the first employers to sign up to the Menopause Cafe campaign.

Group of people collecting box on menopause awareness ribbons at Perth and Kinross Council HQ
Councillor Liz Barrett, Councillor Eric Drysdale, Heather Borderie from Menopause Cafe, Councillor Peter Barrett and Jillian Milne from MindSpace, which is also backing the ribbon campaign. Image: Supplied.

Staff will be encouraged to wear their menopause awareness ribbon with pride.

The council will also host its own menopause café for colleagues and the wider public on World Menopause Day, Friday October 18.

Menopause ribbon has roots in Perth cafe

Perth businesswoman Rachel Weiss founded Menopause Cafe in Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth, in 2017.

There are now more than 360 similar groups around the world, where people of all ages and genders gather regularly to talk about the topic.

Rachel Weiss portrait
Rachel Weiss is the founder of Menopause Cafe.

The charity has made great strides. But Rachel says stigma and shame remain an issue for many women, especially at work.

“Because of debilitating symptoms like hot flushes and poor concentration, many go part-time, avoid promotions or leave their jobs,” she said.

That’s bad news for individuals.

When women downgrade or even abandon their careers, the gender pay and pension gaps widen.

Nicol Sturgeon among group of women at menopause cafe event in Perth
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the Perth menopause cafe. Image: Rachel Weiss Menopause Cafe.

But it’s bad news for society too.

“Employees going through menopause have amassed significant life and work experience,” said Rachel.

“We need to celebrate the skills and attributes that people of all ages bring to the workforce.”

Campaign has high-profile backers

Menopause Cafe patrol Kirsty Wark is among a number of public figures supporting the menopause awareness ribbon campaign on social media.

Kirsty Wark, dressed casually, and smiling as she leans against a door frame
Menopause campaigner Kirsty Wark is a fan of the ribbon campaign. Image: Supplied.

It also has the backing of First Minister John Swinney.

He said: “We all have loved ones, partners, friends and colleagues who are experiencing the menopause.

“By talking more openly about the menopause we can empower women to seek the support they need, when they need it and address the stigma that still surrounds this natural life transition.”

For details of how to get ribbons, or cafes in your area, go to the Menopause Cafe website.

