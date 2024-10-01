Perth-based charity ribbon makes menopause a talking point

A Perth-based charity has launched a national ribbon campaign to get people talking about the menopause at work.

Organisers want employers, workmates and the general public to wear one of the pink and purple symbols to show they’re open to conversations about the menopause.

And by doing so, they say wearers can help to reduce the stigma and shame which still surround this perfectly normal stage in life.

Perth and Kinross Council is one of the first employers to sign up to the Menopause Cafe campaign.

Staff will be encouraged to wear their menopause awareness ribbon with pride.

The council will also host its own menopause café for colleagues and the wider public on World Menopause Day, Friday October 18.

Menopause ribbon has roots in Perth cafe

Perth businesswoman Rachel Weiss founded Menopause Cafe in Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth, in 2017.

There are now more than 360 similar groups around the world, where people of all ages and genders gather regularly to talk about the topic.

The charity has made great strides. But Rachel says stigma and shame remain an issue for many women, especially at work.

“Because of debilitating symptoms like hot flushes and poor concentration, many go part-time, avoid promotions or leave their jobs,” she said.

That’s bad news for individuals.

When women downgrade or even abandon their careers, the gender pay and pension gaps widen.

But it’s bad news for society too.

“Employees going through menopause have amassed significant life and work experience,” said Rachel.

“We need to celebrate the skills and attributes that people of all ages bring to the workforce.”

Campaign has high-profile backers

Menopause Cafe patrol Kirsty Wark is among a number of public figures supporting the menopause awareness ribbon campaign on social media.

It also has the backing of First Minister John Swinney.

He said: “We all have loved ones, partners, friends and colleagues who are experiencing the menopause.

“By talking more openly about the menopause we can empower women to seek the support they need, when they need it and address the stigma that still surrounds this natural life transition.”

For details of how to get ribbons, or cafes in your area, go to the Menopause Cafe website.