EXCLUSIVE: Date set as Perth killer Robbie Smullen to be considered for parole

A parole date has been set for Perth killer Robbie Smullen, halfway through his nine-year sentence for stabbing a young man to death.

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide for knifing 22-year-old Barry Dixon in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

The victim’s family have been notified the killer’s case will be heard by The Parole Board for Scotland for the first time on Wednesday.

Barry’s loved ones were made aware of the date in a short – and what they describe as “impersonal” – email on September 20 which lacked any other information on the proceedings.

The email, seen by The Courier, says: “I am emailing to advise a date has been set for October 2 2024.

“As soon as we have the decision we will be back in touch.”

Barry’s aunt, Jade Taylor, is shocked by the brief correspondence.

She told The Courier: “Given the serious impact this process and the decision has on victims and their families, I thought we would have received more information about what will happen at the parole hearing and what information they will base their decision on.

“But it’s instead very impersonal.”

‘They know to say they are sorry’

Jade wrote back to the parole board asking if she could attend the process and what information the panel based their decision on.

In reply, she was told she could not attend this time but could apply if the case was deferred for an oral hearing.

A parole board employee said: “As he is a determinate sentence prisoner we consider them by way of paper-based consideration, as in they don’t physically speak to the prisoner.

“They would have a dossier of information such as custody updates, social work reports and recommendations, victim impact statements, previous convictions and much more.”

Jade believes social worker reports are too heavily relied on in the process, claiming repeat offenders learn how to game the system.

“I think the background reports they rely on are a problem as they are completed by a social worker based on what the offender says,” she told The Courier.

“So if the offender is used to having them done, as he (Smullen) is, they know to say they are sorry etc.

“It’s not right that the information in these reports are so heavily relied on.”

‘I think he will be released’

Barry’s family fear Smullen will be freed at the first time of asking after Angus killer Tasmin Glass was released half way through her sentence in July.

If the parole board find in his favour, the killer would be back on the streets by early November.

“I think he will be released as they seem to be letting everyone out halfway into their sentence,” said Jade.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign wants to reform the Scottish parole system by putting victims voices first and securing greater communication and transparency for those affected by crime.

We are also calling on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole consideration at the halfway stage for the most violent offenders.