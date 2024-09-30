EXCLUSIVE: Date set as Perth killer Robbie Smullen to be considered for parole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Date set as Perth killer Robbie Smullen to be considered for parole

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide after stabbing Barry Dixon through the heart in 2019.

Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Robbie Smullen being led to jail. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
By Sean O'Neil

A parole date has been set for Perth killer Robbie Smullen, halfway through his nine-year sentence for stabbing a young man to death.

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide for knifing 22-year-old Barry Dixon in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

The victim’s family have been notified the killer’s case will be heard by The Parole Board for Scotland for the first time on Wednesday.

Barry’s loved ones were made aware of the date in a short – and what they describe as “impersonal” – email on September 20 which lacked any other information on the proceedings.

Barry Dixon.
The email, seen by The Courier, says: “I am emailing to advise a date has been set for October 2 2024.

“As soon as we have the decision we will be back in touch.”

Barry’s aunt, Jade Taylor, is shocked by the brief correspondence.

She told The Courier: “Given the serious impact this process and the decision has on victims and their families, I thought we would have received more information about what will happen at the parole hearing and what information they will base their decision on.

“But it’s instead very impersonal.”

‘They know to say they are sorry’

Jade wrote back to the parole board asking if she could attend the process and what information the panel based their decision on.

In reply, she was told she could not attend this time but could apply if the case was deferred for an oral hearing.

A parole board employee said: “As he is a determinate sentence prisoner we consider them by way of paper-based consideration, as in they don’t physically speak to the prisoner.

A young Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor.

“They would have a dossier of information such as custody updates, social work reports and recommendations, victim impact statements, previous convictions and much more.”

Jade believes social worker reports are too heavily relied on in the process, claiming repeat offenders learn how to game the system.

“I think the background reports they rely on are a problem as they are completed by a social worker based on what the offender says,” she told The Courier.

“So if the offender is used to having them done, as he (Smullen) is, they know to say they are sorry etc.

“It’s not right that the information in these reports are so heavily relied on.”

‘I think he will be released’

Barry’s family fear Smullen will be freed at the first time of asking after Angus killer Tasmin Glass was released half way through her sentence in July.

If the parole board find in his favour, the killer would be back on the streets by early November.

“I think he will be released as they seem to be letting everyone out halfway into their sentence,” said Jade.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign wants to reform the Scottish parole system by putting victims voices first and securing greater communication and transparency for those affected by crime.

We are also calling on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole consideration at the halfway stage for the most violent offenders.

