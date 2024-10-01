Perth stabbing victim’s family reveal shock at prison letter hours before killer’s parole date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth stabbing victim’s family reveal shock at prison letter hours before killer’s parole date

Barry Dixon's aunt was asked to make representations regarding Robbie Smullen's temporary release 24 hours before killer is considered for full release on parole.

Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
By Sean O'Neil

The family of a Perth stabbing victim are shocked and confused by a prison letter they received on the eve of the first parole hearing for killer Robbie Smullen.

Jade Taylor, whose nephew Barry Dixon was knifed to death by Smullen in 2019, has been asked by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) if she wants to make representations against the killer’s temporary release.

Barry’s relatives received the correspondence 24 hours before Wednesday’s parole case which will decide on Smullen’s permanent release.

Jade told The Courier: “We received this letter today (Tuesday), it’s so confusing.

“I would have expected a prisoner would be eligible for temporary release before permanent release and we have already submitted representations against his permanent release which is the purpose of the parole hearing tomorrow.”

Eight days to respond

The communication, which has been seen by The Courier, was sent by post on September 25 but delivered on Tuesday morning.

It states that Jade must respond and return her representations in writing no later than October 9.

Barry Dixon.
Barry Dixon.

That leaves a window of only eight days for her to respond.

Jade questions why she hasn’t been asked about Smullen’s temporary release sooner.

If the parole board grant the killer’s release on Wednesday then he will be free by early November.

“It’s odd that we literally have just eight days to submit representations, and that they never emailed this to us”, said Jade.

“I’m guessing we should have been sent this one some time ago.

“I just hope he hasn’t already been out on day or overnight release.”

Killer has only served half his sentence

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide after stabbing 22-year-old Barry in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court, Perth, on June 4 2019.

He will go before the parole board on Wednesday having served just half of his nine-year sentence.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign wants to reform the Scottish parole system by putting victims voices first and securing greater communication and transparency for those affected by crime.

We are also calling on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole consideration at the halfway stage for the most violent offenders.

The Scottish Prison Service has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

The digger being towed away.
A90 drivers face 10 weeks of disruption between Dundee and Perth during major roadworks
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid…
Rachel Weiss smiling as she holds a cup of coffee at Blend coffee lounge in Perth
Perth-based charity ribbon makes menopause a talking point
Dr Roger Cartwright with letter given to him from King Charles
King Charles thanks Crieff radio DJ for bravely revealing penis cancer battle
A9 southbound carriageway
A9 in Perth reopens after lorry fire
Small boy hugging dalmation dog with a huge smile on his face
Coupar Angus dog collects long-service medal for spreading 10 years of joy
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
EXCLUSIVE: Date set as Perth killer Robbie Smullen to be considered for parole
5
The new Cotton Traders store in Perth.
Clothing chain Cotton Traders to hide free vouchers after opening on Perth High Street
Gurcharan Singh
Raging Perth landlord told tenants 'I'll burn this house down'

Conversation