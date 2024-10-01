Perth stabbing victim’s family reveal shock at prison letter hours before killer’s parole date

The family of a Perth stabbing victim are shocked and confused by a prison letter they received on the eve of the first parole hearing for killer Robbie Smullen.

Jade Taylor, whose nephew Barry Dixon was knifed to death by Smullen in 2019, has been asked by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) if she wants to make representations against the killer’s temporary release.

Barry’s relatives received the correspondence 24 hours before Wednesday’s parole case which will decide on Smullen’s permanent release.

Jade told The Courier: “We received this letter today (Tuesday), it’s so confusing.

“I would have expected a prisoner would be eligible for temporary release before permanent release and we have already submitted representations against his permanent release which is the purpose of the parole hearing tomorrow.”

Eight days to respond

The communication, which has been seen by The Courier, was sent by post on September 25 but delivered on Tuesday morning.

It states that Jade must respond and return her representations in writing no later than October 9.

That leaves a window of only eight days for her to respond.

Jade questions why she hasn’t been asked about Smullen’s temporary release sooner.

If the parole board grant the killer’s release on Wednesday then he will be free by early November.

“It’s odd that we literally have just eight days to submit representations, and that they never emailed this to us”, said Jade.

“I’m guessing we should have been sent this one some time ago.

“I just hope he hasn’t already been out on day or overnight release.”

Killer has only served half his sentence

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide after stabbing 22-year-old Barry in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court, Perth, on June 4 2019.

He will go before the parole board on Wednesday having served just half of his nine-year sentence.

The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign wants to reform the Scottish parole system by putting victims voices first and securing greater communication and transparency for those affected by crime.

We are also calling on the Scottish Government to rethink the policy of parole consideration at the halfway stage for the most violent offenders.

The Scottish Prison Service has been contacted for comment.