Why was Perth killer Robbie Smullen free on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Why was Perth killer Robbie Smullen free on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon?

Barry Dixon's aunt has called on the parole board to not repeat mistakes of the past and keep Smullen locked up.

Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Robbie Smullen being led to jail. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
By Sean O'Neil

Perth killer Robbie Smullen was out on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon to death and was set to appear in court the next day for brandishing an iron bar at him and his friends a year earlier.

And Barry’s aunt Jade Taylor has pleaded with the parole board to keep the violent thug locked up when he goes before the panel for the first time on Wednesday.

She told The Courier: “When does someone say, ‘He has to face a consequence for his violence.'”

Smullen is hoping to be freed halfway through his nine-year sentence for culpable homicide for knifing Barry in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court on June 4, 2019.

At the time of the incident, the killer was out on three separate bail orders.

Barry Dixon.

He had also appeared in court two months earlier over an altercation with Barry – who Jade says didn’t know Smullen at the time – and his friends at the corner of South Street in Perth on April 3, 2018.

It was also claimed the thug, remanded in custody before being released on bail in August that year, broke curfew on the lead up to the fatal attack 14 months later.

In February 2019, Smullen appeared in court over the South Street incident.

He admitted to an amended charge of shouting and swearing and engaging in an argument with other people while brandishing an iron bar.

The violent offender had initially been charged with fighting with other men and having a knife in his possession.

Accused of assault day before fatal attack

Sentencing was deferred until February 20 when he had other cases due and The Courier understands this date was also pushed back.

Less than two months later he stabbed Barry to death while out on bail.

He was due to appear in court the following day to be sentenced for the 2018 incident.

Barry Dixon.
Barry Dixon.

At the time of his trial, Smullen was also accused of assaulting another man the day before his fatal attack on Barry and breaking curfew set as part of his bail conditions.

Since the age of 18, the killer has been in and out of prison for various offences including theft and assault.

Despite his past, judges had tried to keep the violent criminal out of prison by placing him on the Right Track scheme, designed to keep young offenders out of trouble.

‘When does it end?’

Jade believes it is time the justice system stopped giving the killer chances.

She told The Courier: “If the judge had remanded him instead of allowing him to remain at liberty on three separate bails and a curfew then Barry would still be here with us.”

“This monster (killed) our child while in breach of three bail orders and a curfew.

“When does it end?

“When does someone say, ‘He has to face a consequence for his violence’.

“It should be now, before he (kills) another family’s child.”

Read more about The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign here

More from Perth & Kinross

Queues at the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.
Fears of Inveralmond congestion until 2027 as opening date of Perth's Bertha Park link…
3
Three women standing in front of fish fryer at Auchterarder chip shop
End of an era for Auchterarder as third generation chip shop family serve final…
Gleneagles Hotel.
Perthshire venues and Andy Murray's hotel given top accolades in first-ever Michelin Key awards
The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
Two teens, 16, arrested after 'throwing pyrotechnics' from home end at St Johnstone game
Cameron Rae, Perth police activity
Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said 'I'm f***ed, I'm going to…
Crawford Niven pointing to farmland behind him
Gloagburn farmer takes to YouTube to blast Perthshire solar panel plans
4
The digger being towed away.
A90 drivers face 10 weeks of disruption between Dundee and Perth during major roadworks
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Perth stabbing victim's family reveal shock at prison letter hours before killer's parole date
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid…

Conversation