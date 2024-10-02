Why was Perth killer Robbie Smullen free on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon?

Perth killer Robbie Smullen was out on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon to death and was set to appear in court the next day for brandishing an iron bar at him and his friends a year earlier.

And Barry’s aunt Jade Taylor has pleaded with the parole board to keep the violent thug locked up when he goes before the panel for the first time on Wednesday.

She told The Courier: “When does someone say, ‘He has to face a consequence for his violence.'”

Smullen is hoping to be freed halfway through his nine-year sentence for culpable homicide for knifing Barry in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court on June 4, 2019.

At the time of the incident, the killer was out on three separate bail orders.

He had also appeared in court two months earlier over an altercation with Barry – who Jade says didn’t know Smullen at the time – and his friends at the corner of South Street in Perth on April 3, 2018.

It was also claimed the thug, remanded in custody before being released on bail in August that year, broke curfew on the lead up to the fatal attack 14 months later.

In February 2019, Smullen appeared in court over the South Street incident.

He admitted to an amended charge of shouting and swearing and engaging in an argument with other people while brandishing an iron bar.

The violent offender had initially been charged with fighting with other men and having a knife in his possession.

Accused of assault day before fatal attack

Sentencing was deferred until February 20 when he had other cases due and The Courier understands this date was also pushed back.

Less than two months later he stabbed Barry to death while out on bail.

He was due to appear in court the following day to be sentenced for the 2018 incident.

At the time of his trial, Smullen was also accused of assaulting another man the day before his fatal attack on Barry and breaking curfew set as part of his bail conditions.

Since the age of 18, the killer has been in and out of prison for various offences including theft and assault.

Despite his past, judges had tried to keep the violent criminal out of prison by placing him on the Right Track scheme, designed to keep young offenders out of trouble.

‘When does it end?’

Jade believes it is time the justice system stopped giving the killer chances.

She told The Courier: “If the judge had remanded him instead of allowing him to remain at liberty on three separate bails and a curfew then Barry would still be here with us.”

“This monster (killed) our child while in breach of three bail orders and a curfew.

“When does it end?

“When does someone say, ‘He has to face a consequence for his violence’.

“It should be now, before he (kills) another family’s child.”

