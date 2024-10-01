Gloagburn farmer takes to YouTube to blast Perthshire solar panel plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gloagburn farmer takes to YouTube to blast Perthshire solar panel plans

Crawford Niven says solar panels belong on industrial sites, not prime agricultural land.

By Morag Lindsay
Crawford Niven pointing to farmland behind him
Crawford Niven of Gloagburn is urging people to object to the solar farm plans. Image: Crawford's Farm/YouTube.

A Perthshire farmer-turned-YouTuber is rallying opposition to plans for an enormous solar farm on his doorstep.

Crawford Niven, whose family work the land around their Gloagburn farm shop, says Tibbermore is the wrong place for the solar panels.

He posted a video on his popular Crawford’s Farm YouTube channel this week urging people to object to the development.

The short film is being shared widely on social media.

It has had more than 41,000 views in two days.

In it, Crawford points to the solar energy application site at Kinnon Park Farm, which neighbours Gloagburn, to the west of Perth.

Map showing proposed solar farm location between Methven, Tibbermore and Gloagburn
The site of the proposed solar farm.

He tells viewers the proposed solar farm would stretch to 80 hectares.

That’s the size of 100 football fields.

And the panels could be in place for 40 years.

Crawford, who has almost 32,000 YouTube subscribers, says an area that size could supply 25,000 tonnes of grain over that time period, providing jobs and supporting sectors like the whisky industry.

“I’m not against solar panels… but not on prime agricultural land,” he says in the video.

“We can get it on roofs, we can get it on top of infrastructure that’s already there. We can get it on derelict ground.

Crawford Niven pointing to farm land behind him
Crawford Niven is one of more than 150 objectors to the Methven solar farm plans. Image: Crawford’s Farm/YouTube.

“There’s 11,000 hectares of derelict ground in Scotland that would be much more suited,” Crawford adds.

“But taking prime agricultural land out of production is ridiculous.”

Gloagburn neighbours share concerns about solar farm scheme

The solar farm application has received 153 objections, and just one comment in favour.

The plans are available to view on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

Comments have to be lodged by the end of this week.

The company behind the scheme, NS Solar Kinnon Park, says it could provide enough energy to power 25,000 homes.

Farmland with Methven castle in background
The solar farm would be sited on land between Methven and Tibbermore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Neighbours in nearby Tibbermore have formed an action group to oppose the solar scheme and a second, unrelated proposal for a battery storage farm nearby.

Speaking to The Courier, Crawford made it clear his beef is with the developer, not the farmer who owns the land.

“An opportunity has arisen for them and many others would do the same in that position,” he said.

“It’s more the point that there should be blocks in place protecting prime, food-producing land from being converted to non-food producing.

“Either that or food production needs to be more viable to avoid these routes being taken by landowners.”

Crawford Niven next to old grey tractor and a field of sunflowers at Gloagburn farm
Crawford Niven next to the Gloagburn sunflowers. Image: Crawford Niven.

Gloagburn has become a model for diversification in recent years.

Its farm shop and restaurant has a four-star rating from VisitScotland.

And its seasonal attractions, such as its sunflower trail and pumpkin patch, have drawn huge crowds.

