Perth killer Robbie Smullen denied parole

Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been denied parole.

The violent thug’s case went before the board today for the first time as he sought freedom halfway through his sentence for knifing Barry Dixon to death.

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019.

Barry’s aunt Jade Taylor was notified of the panel’s decision on Wednesday afternoon.

A letter from the Victim Notification Scheme (VNS) stated: “The board agreed not to recommend release on licence at this time.

“The next review of the case is expected to take place in July 2025.”

On receiving the decision, Jade told The Courier: “We had expected the worst news today but instead it’s the best news, and this has at least restored some faith in our justice system.”

‘Barry’s life meant something’

Career criminal Smullen was out on three bail charges when he stabbed 22-year-old Barry in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

The violent offender was due in court the following day for threatening the victim and friends with an iron bar in an unrelated incident the year before.

Jade said: “Barry’s life meant something and he deserves this justice.

“Smullen is a monster, and he belongs in prison.

“It would have been terrible if he had been free to hurt or kill another family’s child.”

However, despite being pleased with today’s decision, Jade admitted it was distressing that the killer would once again be considered for parole in July.

“It’s not far away and although we are very pleased with the decision and glad coward Smullen isn’t getting his own way, it feels unfair to have such a short time of nine months hanging over us before we are again subjected to such a distressing time.”

Aunt believes Courier campaign helped

The aunt also highlighted The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which wants to reform the parole system in Scotland.

“We are very grateful to The Courier and their campaign to reform parole, something we will continue to support,” she said.

“It has massively helped to raise awareness of the dangers these offenders pose if they are released too early from prison and made sure our voices are heard.

“We are also grateful to the thousands of people who have continued to support Justice For Barry.”