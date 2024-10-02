Perth killer Robbie Smullen denied parole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth killer Robbie Smullen denied parole

Smullen has only served half of his nine-year sentence for stabbing Barry Dixon to death in 2019.

Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
By Sean O'Neil

Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been denied parole.

The violent thug’s case went before the board today for the first time as he sought freedom halfway through his sentence for knifing Barry Dixon to death.

Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019.

Barry’s aunt Jade Taylor was notified of the panel’s decision on Wednesday afternoon.

A letter from the Victim Notification Scheme (VNS) stated: “The board agreed not to recommend release on licence at this time.

“The next review of the case is expected to take place in July 2025.”

On receiving the decision, Jade told The Courier: “We had expected the worst news today but instead it’s the best news, and this has at least restored some faith in our justice system.”

‘Barry’s life meant something’

Career criminal Smullen was out on three bail charges when he stabbed 22-year-old Barry in the heart at a flat in Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

The violent offender was due in court the following day for threatening the victim and friends with an iron bar in an unrelated incident the year before.

Barry Dixon

Jade said: “Barry’s life meant something and he deserves this justice.

“Smullen is a monster, and he belongs in prison.

“It would have been terrible if he had been free to hurt or kill another family’s child.”

However, despite being pleased with today’s decision, Jade admitted it was distressing that the killer would once again be considered for parole in July.

“It’s not far away and although we are very pleased with the decision and glad coward Smullen isn’t getting his own way, it feels unfair to have such a short time of nine months hanging over us before we are again subjected to such a distressing time.”

Aunt believes Courier campaign helped

The aunt also highlighted The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which wants to reform the parole system in Scotland.

“We are very grateful to The Courier and their campaign to reform parole, something we will continue to support,” she said.

“It has massively helped to raise awareness of the dangers these offenders pose if they are released too early from prison and made sure our voices are heard.

“We are also grateful to the thousands of people who have continued to support Justice For Barry.”

