Perth & Kinross

Councillor claims Perth drinkers and drug-users turning visitors away from city centre

Older folk, in particular, are being put off visiting Perth city centre because of antisocial behaviour, say critics

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Emergency services on South Street in Perth after a disturbance outside a Tesco
Police say they are aware of complaints about antisocial behaviour on South Street in Perth city centre. Image: Freddie Findlay.

Police are being urged to crack down on gangs of street drinkers and drug users, amid claims they are turning people away from Perth city centre.

The issue was raised at a council committee meeting this week.

Councillor Michelle Frampton said groups are gathering at a number of hotspots – and that their presence is particularly threatening to older folk.

Police say they are aware of the issues.

And a local inspector has pledged officers will take appropriate action against anyone caught committing a crime.

Councillor MIchelle Frampton wearing yellow and black SNP rosette
Councillor Michelle Frampton. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Almond and Earn SNP councillor Ms Frampton brought up the topic following a presentation by Police Scotland at the housing and social wellbeing committee.

She said there are places where people with drug and alcohol issues “group together on a daily basis at all different times of the day”.

And she listed the pavement outside Tesco in South Street, the alley leading to Canal Street Car Park and outside Sainsbury’s on the High Street.

“Many people, especially the elderly think their behaviour is intimidating and putting people off coming into the town centre,” she said.

“What is being done to deter this behaviour and gathering of these individuals?”

Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett also raised concerns.

Peter Barrett in suit and tie
Lib Dem councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

He said there had been complaints about a couple who have been sleeping rough in the doorway of a vacant city centre shop.

Mr Barrett said the pair “have been for about two weeks now causing problems with drinking in public, playing loud music, urinating in public and the response hasn’t managed to tackle this problem”.

Police share Perth city centre concerns

Police Sergeant Allan Neary said he shared the concerns and would raise them with the area commander.

“I’ve been out speaking to the manager of Tesco a few times in relation to his concerns as well,” he said.

“We do try where possible to ask for patrols and resources to be allocated to the town centre where they’ve got capacity.”

Sgt Neary added: “I know the retail park has had similar problems with thefts and anti-social behaviour and intimidation where people are feeling they can’t go to the shops or the city centre to do their daily business.

Perth retail park car park
Police say Perth’s retail park is also bothered with antisocial behaviour. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“I fully appreciate that. It’s something I’m trying to address internally with my management to get resources allocated down here.

“Within our capacity, we are trying our hardest. But it’s obviously needing a lot more focus and attention to help the city centre.”

Pledge offenders will be dealt with

Following the meeting, Inspector Stephen Gray said anyone committing crimes would be dealt with appropriately.

“We know that tackling anti-social behaviour is a key priority for residents of Perth,” he said.

“We work closely with partners as we are acutely aware of the upset that any form of anti-social behaviour can have within a community.”

Insp Gray added: “We have officers patrolling in the area and anyone caught committing crime will be dealt with appropriately.”

