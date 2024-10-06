Why rock star Rod Stewart is dropping into Perthshire for a dram at Blair Castle

Music legend Rod Stewart is to be honoured by the Keepers of the Quaich at Blair Castle in Perthshire for his contribution to Scotland and its whisky industry.

Sir Rod will be rubbing shoulders with some of the most important people in the whisky industry at a formal banquet on Monday evening.

There the legendary rocker will be made Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.

It’s named after the two-handled silver cup which whisky was traditionally drunk from.

Sir Rod Stewart will attend a formal banquet at Blair Castle

The 79-year-old will join an illustrious list of previous recipients including King Charles, the late US President Ronald Reagan and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon.

Sir Rod has his own Wolfie’s Whisky brand which he launched with businessman, Duncan Frew in 2023.

He told the Sunday Mail: “I am absolutely over the moon to receive this award.

“It’s an honour and a privilege which I don’t take lightly.

“Thank you to the Keepers Of The Quaich. Slàinte Mhath.”

Keeper of the Quaich

A spokesperson for Keepers of the Quaich said: “Sir Rod is one of the greatest ambassadors for Scotland and we are honoured he has accepted our invitation to attend the banquet and to be inducted as an Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.”

The lavish event is the 68th Keepers of the Quaich autumn banquet held by the organisation.

Keepers of the Quaich was chapters across the globe including the USA, Australia, India and South Africa.

In 2023, around 40 bottles of what is thought to be the oldest whisky in existence were discovered hidden in a cellar at Blair Castle.

The 24 bottles were eventually sold for a combined total of £385,630 at an auction.