Why rock star Rod Stewart is dropping into Perthshire for a dram at Blair Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Why rock star Rod Stewart is dropping into Perthshire for a dram at Blair Castle

The legendary musician will follow in the footsteps of King Charles, and Ronald Reagan.

By Neil Henderson
Sir Rod Stewart will be honoured at Blair Castle in Perthshire.
Sir Rod Stewart will be honoured at Blair Castle in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock

Music legend Rod Stewart is to be honoured by the Keepers of the Quaich at Blair Castle in Perthshire for his contribution to Scotland and its whisky industry.

Sir Rod will be rubbing shoulders with some of the most important people in the whisky industry at a formal banquet on Monday evening.

There the legendary rocker will be made Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.

It’s named after the two-handled silver cup which whisky was traditionally drunk from.

Sir Rod Stewart will attend a formal banquet at Blair Castle

The 79-year-old will join an illustrious list of previous recipients including King Charles, the late US President Ronald Reagan and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon.

Sir Rod launched his own Wolfie's Whisky brand in 2023.
Sir Rod launched his own Wolfie’s Whisky brand in 2023. Image: Shutterstock

Sir Rod has his own Wolfie’s Whisky brand which he launched with businessman, Duncan Frew in 2023.

He told the Sunday Mail: “I am absolutely over the moon to receive this award.

“It’s an honour and a privilege which I don’t take lightly.

“Thank you to the Keepers Of The Quaich. Slàinte Mhath.”

Keeper of the Quaich

A spokesperson for Keepers of the Quaich said: “Sir Rod is one of the greatest ambassadors for Scotland and we are honoured he has accepted our invitation to attend the banquet and to be inducted as an Honorary Keeper of the Quaich.”

Blair Castle
Blair Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The lavish event is the 68th Keepers of the Quaich autumn banquet held by the organisation.

Keepers of the Quaich was chapters across the globe including the USA, Australia, India and South Africa.

In 2023, around 40 bottles of what is thought to be the oldest whisky in existence were discovered hidden in a cellar at Blair Castle.

The 24 bottles were eventually sold for a combined total of £385,630 at an auction.

More from Perth & Kinross

ALan Morgan and Donna Gibson with metal flood barriers whivh they place against the doors of ABC Nursery, Perth
Perth floodgates fiasco: Victims still waiting for answers a year on
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel sold to third owners in four years
South Street at its junction with King Street in Perth
Two men 'caught with bladed weapons' in Perth city centre
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Perth knifeman found guilty of murdering Cameron Rae
Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO 'assault' at Rangers match
Andrew McPherson
Tourist killed 'bucket list' Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy
The closed former iCentre on Perth High Street.
Perth building branded 'unappealing and ugly' after Visit Scotland departs city
5
Emergency services on South Street in Perth after a disturbance outside a Tesco
Councillor claims Perth drinkers and drug-users turning visitors away from city centre
8
Caleb Ferguson
Cameron Rae murder trial: Closing speeches and jury retires to consider verdict
CR0049978 First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence

Conversation