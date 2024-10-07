Perthshire farmers warned against thieves posing as shepherds to steal livestock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire farmers warned against thieves posing as shepherds to steal livestock

It comes after the Perthshire area suffered one of the UK's biggest livestock thefts

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Sheep in a field
Farmers are being warned to be on their guard against sheep thieves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perthshire farmers are being warned about criminals posing as shepherds or farm workers to gain access to their sheep and cattle.

It comes after local police dealt with one of the biggest livestock thefts in the UK.

Detectives are also investigating a rise in thefts of quad bikes from rural properties in Perthshire.

The threats to farmers came under the spotlight at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee.

Councillors were being briefed on recent police activity in the area.

During the session, Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Willamson asked what was being done to tackle thefts of sheep, cattle and farming equipment in his area.

Collie dog on quad bike next to farm gate
Perthshire farmers are also being urged to be on the alert after quad bike thefts. Image: Shutterstock

Police Sergeant Allan Neary said a man had been arrested in connection with a theft of livestock, which he described as of “really high value compared to the rest of the UK”.

And he revealed farmers are being warned to be on alert for thieves posing as workers.

Sergeant Neary said: “We have got the National Farmers’ Union to send out some messaging to their members on employment of people who might portray themselves as shepherds or livestock workers who are trying to gain access to sheep.”

CID investigating thefts from Perthshire farmers

Kinross-shire councillor Dave Cuthbert asked if there had been an increase in crime in his area.

Sergeant Neary told him: “Over the past three/four weeks there had been a slight peak in the north and south of Perthshire targeting rural properties and quad bikes.

“CID have taken all of those on.”

He said three different groups are understood to have been involved, but the crimes are not believed to be linked.

“In terms of maybe the financial climate we’re in, there’s going to be that sort of expected rise with people trying to commit crimes to make money,” he added.

Councillor Dave Cuthbert
Councillor Dave Cuthbert asked about crimes in Kinross-shire.

Following the meeting, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of an increase in reports of livestock theft in the Perth and Kinross area.

“We recognise the significant and devastating impact that rural crime can have on local businesses and the livelihoods of those living and working in our rural communities.

“Officers continue to liaise with partners to help safeguard those affected by rural crime and carry out enquiries where concerns are raised.”

Around 20 ewes and 20 lambs were reported stolen from a farm near Fossoway in Kinross-shire, at the end of August.

It is thought the sheep were taken some time in July and were worth about £5,400.

It’s understood no arrest had been made in connection with that case.

 

Conversation