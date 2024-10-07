Perthshire farmers warned against thieves posing as shepherds to steal livestock

Perthshire farmers are being warned about criminals posing as shepherds or farm workers to gain access to their sheep and cattle.

It comes after local police dealt with one of the biggest livestock thefts in the UK.

Detectives are also investigating a rise in thefts of quad bikes from rural properties in Perthshire.

The threats to farmers came under the spotlight at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee.

Councillors were being briefed on recent police activity in the area.

During the session, Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Willamson asked what was being done to tackle thefts of sheep, cattle and farming equipment in his area.

Police Sergeant Allan Neary said a man had been arrested in connection with a theft of livestock, which he described as of “really high value compared to the rest of the UK”.

And he revealed farmers are being warned to be on alert for thieves posing as workers.

Sergeant Neary said: “We have got the National Farmers’ Union to send out some messaging to their members on employment of people who might portray themselves as shepherds or livestock workers who are trying to gain access to sheep.”

CID investigating thefts from Perthshire farmers

Kinross-shire councillor Dave Cuthbert asked if there had been an increase in crime in his area.

Sergeant Neary told him: “Over the past three/four weeks there had been a slight peak in the north and south of Perthshire targeting rural properties and quad bikes.

“CID have taken all of those on.”

He said three different groups are understood to have been involved, but the crimes are not believed to be linked.

“In terms of maybe the financial climate we’re in, there’s going to be that sort of expected rise with people trying to commit crimes to make money,” he added.

Following the meeting, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of an increase in reports of livestock theft in the Perth and Kinross area.

“We recognise the significant and devastating impact that rural crime can have on local businesses and the livelihoods of those living and working in our rural communities.

“Officers continue to liaise with partners to help safeguard those affected by rural crime and carry out enquiries where concerns are raised.”

Around 20 ewes and 20 lambs were reported stolen from a farm near Fossoway in Kinross-shire, at the end of August.

It is thought the sheep were taken some time in July and were worth about £5,400.

It’s understood no arrest had been made in connection with that case.