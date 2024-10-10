NHS Tayside apology after 30-minute queues for Covid vaccine in Perth

NHS Tayside has apologised after queues of 30 minutes built up at the Covid vaccination centre in Perth.

There was reportedly “chaos” as this winter’s Covid vaccination drop-in programme began at Pullar House on Wednesday.

Vaccinations were by appointment-only but by the afternoon a long backlog had built up.

An NHS spokesperson apologised and issued advice to patients.

Health fears at Covid vaccination queues

A witness told The Courier that a relative spent almost an hour in the centre waiting their turn.

“There was chaos,” they said.

“There was a huge number of people and it could have been damaging to health.

“Everyone getting their vaccinations was either older or at a higher risk of becoming ill.

“If Covid is still out there then this could have been a super-spreader event.”

NHS staff had already been administering Covid vaccinations at care homes, but Wednesday was the first day for other eligible people.

NHS Tayside’s appointment plea after delays

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We would like to apologise to anyone who experienced a short delay at their appointment in Perth yesterday.

“To help us to manage our clinics effectively we would ask people to attend their appointment alone, unless they need support from a relative or carer.

“Please only attend a clinic on the date and time of your appointment, and try not to arrive more than five minutes before your appointment as staff are unable to see patients early.

“Anyone who wants to change the date or time of their appointment can do this at www.nhsinform.scot/winter-vaccines or by calling 0800 030 8013.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s hub plan for Pullar House

This will be the first winter that the Perth vaccination team has been based at Pullar House.

After two years in St John’s Street, staff moved to the Kinnoull Street building in April.

Perth and Kinross Council hopes to turn Pullar House into a public service hub after councillors agreed to buy it in September.

It will cost around £10 million to buy and refit.

But the council currently spends £3.2m a year in rent due to the terms of the public private finance initiative deal agreed when it was built.