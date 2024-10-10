NHS Tayside apology after 30-minute queues for Covid vaccine in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

NHS Tayside apology after 30-minute queues for Covid vaccine in Perth

One witness said there was "chaos" at Pullar House.

By Stephen Eighteen
Exterior of Perth and Kinross Council's offices at Pullar House in Perth
Pullar House in Perth. Image: Google Street View

NHS Tayside has apologised after queues of 30 minutes built up at the Covid vaccination centre in Perth.

There was reportedly “chaos” as this winter’s Covid vaccination drop-in programme began at Pullar House on Wednesday.

Vaccinations were by appointment-only but by the afternoon a long backlog had built up.

An NHS spokesperson apologised and issued advice to patients.

Health fears at Covid vaccination queues

A witness told The Courier that a relative spent almost an hour in the centre waiting their turn.

“There was chaos,” they said.

“There was a huge number of people and it could have been damaging to health.

“Everyone getting their vaccinations was either older or at a higher risk of becoming ill.

“If Covid is still out there then this could have been a super-spreader event.”

NHS staff had already been administering Covid vaccinations at care homes, but Wednesday was the first day for other eligible people.

NHS Tayside’s appointment plea after delays

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We would like to apologise to anyone who experienced a short delay at their appointment in Perth yesterday.

“To help us to manage our clinics effectively we would ask people to attend their appointment alone, unless they need support from a relative or carer.

“Please only attend a clinic on the date and time of your appointment, and try not to arrive more than five minutes before your appointment as staff are unable to see patients early.

“Anyone who wants to change the date or time of their appointment can do this at www.nhsinform.scot/winter-vaccines or by calling 0800 030 8013.”

Perth and Kinross Council’s hub plan for Pullar House

This will be the first winter that the Perth vaccination team has been based at Pullar House.

After two years in St John’s Street, staff moved to the Kinnoull Street building in April.

Perth and Kinross Council hopes to turn Pullar House into a public service hub after councillors agreed to buy it in September.

It will cost around £10 million to buy and refit.

But the council currently spends £3.2m a year in rent due to the terms of the public private finance initiative deal agreed when it was built.

