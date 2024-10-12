Blairgowrie butcher fuelling Viking strongman’s bid to take on the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie butcher fuelling Viking strongman’s bid to take on the world

It takes a lot of meat to keep John Beattie, aka the Scottish Viking, in tiptop shape for competitions - and that's where butcher Wendy Donald comes in.

By Morag Lindsay
John Beattie holding side of beef next to Wendy Donald sharpening knives in her butcher shop cold room
Scottish Viking strongman John Beattie has joined forces with Blairgowrie butcher Wendy Donald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire strongman is preparing to take on the world after battling back from serious illness. And he’s doing it with a bellyful of best Blairgowrie butcher meat.

John Beattie has secured sponsorship from butcher Wendy Donald to help him train for the World Strength Games in Utah in the US next May.

It’s a prestigious invite-only contest.

And it will mark a major milestone for the Blairgowrie stone-lifter, who’s known to his fans as the Scottish Viking.

It’s only a couple of years since John, 37, was told he’d never lift a barbell again.

The dad-of-two spent more than a month in hospital – some of it in an induced coma – after suffering organ failure.

John Beattie, arms folded, with long red beard and hair and tattooed arms
John Beattie, aka the Scottish Viking. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At one point, his family were told to gather by his bedside as medics feared the worst.

But this Scottish Viking is made of sterner stuff.

After a year off, John started work on his fitness, taking it one step and press-up at a time.

And after nine months, he felt well enough to enter a strongman competition in Edinburgh, his first since his illness.

He finished last. And it felt like he was on top of the world.

“To be honest, that was my best competition ever,” John said.

John Beattie and Wendy Donald outside butcher shop
John has paired up with Blairgowrie butcher Wendy Donald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Just the fact that I was there, doing something I’d been told I’d never do again.

“That’s when I thought ‘I’m not going to let this slip away’.”

Every day a bonus for Scottish Viking

John is back in peak condition now, and working as a weights coach and personal trainer at Results gym in Blairgowrie.

And with partner Stacey and daughters Poppy, 11, and Freya, 6,  behind him, he’s right back on the competition circuit too.

He has events across Scotland, in November, December and January, before he sets his sights on Utah in 2025.

Competing for his country will be a dream come true for the Scottish Viking.

“It feels like putting a full stop on everything that happened,” he said.

“I know it sounds cheesy, but every day really does feel like a bonus.”

John Beattie and Wendy Donald smiling in butcher's shop
All in a day’s eating for the Scottish Viking. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

You don’t get to that level in the strongman game without the right kind of fuel though.

John gets through about 5,000 calories a day when he’s training, devouring four eggs and bacon for breakfast, a couple of portions each of chicken and rice and mince and rice, and steak and potatoes for dinner.

And that’s where Wendy Donald’s Blairgowrie butcher shop comes in.

Strongman fan Wendy delighted to help

John popped in to the unit on the High Street a few months ago in search of bone broth to add to his “monster mash” of rice, lean beef and vegetables.

He and Wendy got talking and it turned out he’d come to just the right place.

Wendy’s a big fan of bone broth and its health properties. She stews it to her own recipe for 24 hours and has prepared it for people going through cancer therapy in the past.

Wendy Donald in front of her butcher's shop
Wendy Donald outside her shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But she’s also been a big fan of strongman competitions since she met Geoff Capes when she was a little girl in Ballater.

And so she was only too happy to sponsor John’s strongman career, in the form of a steady supply of best butchery products.

The shop is now keeping him in fresh bone broth for free. But it’s also supplying him with all the meat he needs for training at trade cost.

And Wendy is even stocking £20 Scottish Viking packs, containing two 6oz steak burgers, four pork medallions, two chicken fillets, steak mince and six extra large eggs, for anyone who wants to emulate John’s training regime (or just fill their freezer).

“When John told me what he was doing, I was really impressed,” she said.

“I’m delighted we can help him.”

