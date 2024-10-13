Drivers face delays on A90 at Glencarse as road works begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face delays on A90 at Glencarse as road works begin

Efforts to repair a damaged bridge started earlier this week.

By Kieran Webster
Traffic building on the A90 southbound.
Traffic building on the A90 southbound. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers are facing delays on the A90 near Glencarse as repair works on a damaged bridge begin.

Southbound traffic has been tailing back to Glendoick, meanwhile, northbound traffic was queued back to the on-slip at Perth.

The works, from Amey, are set to last for 10 weeks and will involve lane closures and contraflows.

Data on Google maps shows traffic in the area.
Google maps data showing traffic in the area. Image: Google Maps

It comes after the bridge was damaged in a crash in March 2023, which led to a lane being closed for several months.

One southbound driver said the traffic was causing 15-minute delays.

She told The Courier: “It’s currently backed up to the overpass at Glendoick.

“Once you get closer up, the traffic seems to come to a standstill.

Queues on the A90.
The works started earlier this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I wouldn’t want to be getting caught up in it.

“If I had to be somewhere for a certain time, I wouldn’t risk it and maybe find a detour.”

Traffic Scotland says on its website: “The A90 is currently restricted in both directions at Glencarse due to a contraflow system in operation.

“Motorists are advised to expect longer than normal journey times.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Daanyaal Chowdhury
Human trafficking Perthshire puppy farmer given two-year worker ban
Catherine Kwella, of Tomnah'a Market Garden
Highlands flavour to 'real farming' event on Perthshire croft
One of the damaged cars on Kestral Way in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Several vehicles damaged after being struck by car on Perth street
The crash happened on the M90 near Milnathort.
Man, 40, charged after one-vehicle crash on M90 near Milnathort
Owner Jack Parr outside Macrotrition in Perth, which has been put up for sale. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth healthy takeaway firm for sale after 3 years
John Beattie holding side of beef next to Wendy Donald sharpening knives in her butcher shop cold room
Blairgowrie butcher fuelling Viking strongman's bid to take on the world
Rewind Scotland will not return in 2025.
Rewind Festival will not return to Perth in 2025
The turbine tower from Oakbank Road.
Perth residents shocked by size of 'eyesore' wind turbine as construction begins
6
Dried out surface of South Inch pond, Perth
Perth's 'unusually dry September' delays South Inch pond refill
St Johnstone's new training ground.
EXCLUSIVE: 10-year St Johnstone dispute with council near an end as Saints set to…

Conversation