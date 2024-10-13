Drivers face delays on A90 at Glencarse as road works begin

Drivers are facing delays on the A90 near Glencarse as repair works on a damaged bridge begin.

Southbound traffic has been tailing back to Glendoick, meanwhile, northbound traffic was queued back to the on-slip at Perth.

The works, from Amey, are set to last for 10 weeks and will involve lane closures and contraflows.

It comes after the bridge was damaged in a crash in March 2023, which led to a lane being closed for several months.

One southbound driver said the traffic was causing 15-minute delays.

She told The Courier: “It’s currently backed up to the overpass at Glendoick.

“Once you get closer up, the traffic seems to come to a standstill.

“I wouldn’t want to be getting caught up in it.

“If I had to be somewhere for a certain time, I wouldn’t risk it and maybe find a detour.”

Traffic Scotland says on its website: “The A90 is currently restricted in both directions at Glencarse due to a contraflow system in operation.

“Motorists are advised to expect longer than normal journey times.”