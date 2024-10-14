Customers offered refunds as Perth hot air balloon festival axes monster truck display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Customers offered refunds as Perth hot air balloon festival axes monster truck display

The Balloons and Tunes UK event is coming to Errol in 2025.

By Andrew Robson
Stock image of a Monster Truck show.
Stock image of a Monster Truck show. Image: Shutterstock

Monster trucks will no longer feature at a highly-anticipated Perth hot air balloon festival.

The vehicles were originally set to be one of the star attractions at the Scotland Balloon Festival, which takes place at Errol Showground from August 29 to 31 2025.

However, organisers Balloons and Tunes UK have confirmed that there will no longer be monster truck displays due to a conflict with a similar event.

The balloon festival will take place in 2025.
The Scottish Balloon Festival will take place in 2025. Image: Balloons &Tunes UK/Facebook

Customers unhappy with the changes have been offered refunds.

R.A. Monster Trucks will come to Errol Showground on 14 and 15 June 2025.

The Balloons and Tunes Festival will include a night-time ‘sky safari’, with balloons illuminating the night sky.

A spokesperson for Balloons Tunes UK confirmed a freestyle motocross display team will replace the Monster Truck show.

They added: “There will still be over 20 events for people to enjoy including the freestyle motocross team which are quite the spectacle.

“We’ve spoken to customers who had purchased tickets and those who are not happy with the changes will be offered a refund.

“We look forward to putting on a brilliant event in Scotland next year and are looking at alternative venues to host a Monster Truck event.”

Monster Truck event ‘conflicting’ with other event

A spokesperson for Errol Showground said: “We are looking forward to the Balloons and Tunes event in our 2025 event calendar should this progress.

“Regarding the Monster Truck aspect, we have absolutely no issue hosting such an event at Errol Showground.

“We host the Tayside Classic car show every June and our Working Day Classic Tractor event in July.

The festival will be held at Errol Showground.
The festival will be held at Errol Showground. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This feature in the Balloons and Tunes event is however conflicting with another Monster Truck event that has been booked with the showground.

“As to not over-saturate or to affect our previous booking vendor we requested that Balloons and Tunes proceed with the Monster Truck show absent.

“We are looking forward to hosting both events and giving our local community and those travelling to the Showground a much more fun and diverse event calendar for 2025.

“We would consider any and all event applications to use our venue and feel we have the resources to facilitate almost anything.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
Perth and Kinross Council reveals the schools likely to close during upcoming strikes
Orlagh Smith is a champion equestrian vaulter. Image: Supplied
Kinross schoolgirl, 12, top in class for daring sport known as 'gymnastics on a…
Ann Gloag strongly denied human trafficking charges. The crown office has said it will make no further proceedings against her and three other defendents.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag human trafficking probe branded 'national disgrace'
Train disruption in Fife and Dundee, image shows train at Perth station
Line reopens after Dundee, Fife and Perth trains 'cancelled, delayed or revised' over safety…
6
Angela Newlands before an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder admits conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
Lewis Beveridge
Taxi rank attack teen sentenced for Perth offence after 3 years
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club
Traffic building on the A90 southbound.
Drivers face delays on A90 at Glencarse as road works begin
2
Daanyaal Chowdhury
Human trafficking Perthshire puppy farmer given two-year worker ban
Catherine Kwella, of Tomnah'a Market Garden
Highlands flavour to 'real farming' event on Perthshire croft

Conversation