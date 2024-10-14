Customers offered refunds as Perth hot air balloon festival axes monster truck display

Monster trucks will no longer feature at a highly-anticipated Perth hot air balloon festival.

The vehicles were originally set to be one of the star attractions at the Scotland Balloon Festival, which takes place at Errol Showground from August 29 to 31 2025.

However, organisers Balloons and Tunes UK have confirmed that there will no longer be monster truck displays due to a conflict with a similar event.

Customers unhappy with the changes have been offered refunds.

R.A. Monster Trucks will come to Errol Showground on 14 and 15 June 2025.

The Balloons and Tunes Festival will include a night-time ‘sky safari’, with balloons illuminating the night sky.

A spokesperson for Balloons Tunes UK confirmed a freestyle motocross display team will replace the Monster Truck show.

They added: “There will still be over 20 events for people to enjoy including the freestyle motocross team which are quite the spectacle.

“We’ve spoken to customers who had purchased tickets and those who are not happy with the changes will be offered a refund.

“We look forward to putting on a brilliant event in Scotland next year and are looking at alternative venues to host a Monster Truck event.”

Monster Truck event ‘conflicting’ with other event

A spokesperson for Errol Showground said: “We are looking forward to the Balloons and Tunes event in our 2025 event calendar should this progress.

“Regarding the Monster Truck aspect, we have absolutely no issue hosting such an event at Errol Showground.

“We host the Tayside Classic car show every June and our Working Day Classic Tractor event in July.

“This feature in the Balloons and Tunes event is however conflicting with another Monster Truck event that has been booked with the showground.

“As to not over-saturate or to affect our previous booking vendor we requested that Balloons and Tunes proceed with the Monster Truck show absent.

“We are looking forward to hosting both events and giving our local community and those travelling to the Showground a much more fun and diverse event calendar for 2025.

“We would consider any and all event applications to use our venue and feel we have the resources to facilitate almost anything.”