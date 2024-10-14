Perth and Kinross Council reveals the schools likely to close during upcoming strikes

Perth and Kinross Council has revealed which schools likely to close during the upcoming strikes.

The local authority is “currently assessing” the impact of a planned staff walkout on Monday October 21.

It says primary schools and early learning and childcare (ELC) settings will likely close during the action.

However, the local authority is hoping to keep all secondary schools open.

This does not include Fairview, which has both primary and secondary pupils. The Oakbank Crescent school has already been assessed and will be shut on October 21 for at least one day.

It comes as Unison staff prepare to take industrial action for two weeks in a dispute over pay.

Perth and Kinross primary schools ‘likely’ to close

Perth and Kinross Council said: “Our priority is always the safety of our children and young people.

“This means we will close schools and ELC settings where we do not think there will be enough staff to ensure the safety of pupils.

“This may also mean that we have to close intensive support provisions (ISPs) in some schools even if the school itself is not closed.”

The update added: “It is likely many primary schools and ELC settings will have to close and we would ask parents/carers to plan for alternative arrangements for the two weeks of industrial action in case their school cannot open.

“If this is the case then before and after school care (kids clubs and wraparound care) will also be closed.

“It may be possible to partially or fully open some primary schools/ELC settings but the position could change on a day-to-day basis once industrial action is underway.”

Further updates will be posted on the Perth and Kinross Council website.