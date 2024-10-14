Perth and Kinross Council reveals the schools likely to close during upcoming strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council reveals the schools likely to close during upcoming strikes

Industrial action is set to begin on October 21.

By Andrew Robson
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council has revealed which schools likely to close during the upcoming strikes.

The local authority is “currently assessing” the impact of a planned staff walkout on Monday October 21.

It says primary schools and early learning and childcare (ELC) settings will likely close during the action.

However, the local authority is hoping to keep all secondary schools open.

This does not include Fairview, which has both primary and secondary pupils. The Oakbank Crescent school has already been assessed and will be shut on October 21 for at least one day.

It comes as Unison staff prepare to take industrial action for two weeks in a dispute over pay.

Perth and Kinross primary schools ‘likely’ to close

Perth and Kinross Council said: “Our priority is always the safety of our children and young people.

“This means we will close schools and ELC settings where we do not think there will be enough staff to ensure the safety of pupils.

“This may also mean that we have to close intensive support provisions (ISPs) in some schools even if the school itself is not closed.”

The local authority hopes to keep secondary schools open during the action
The local authority hopes to keep secondary schools open during the action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The update added: “It is likely many primary schools and ELC settings will have to close and we would ask parents/carers to plan for alternative arrangements for the two weeks of industrial action in case their school cannot open.

“If this is the case then before and after school care (kids clubs and wraparound care) will also be closed.

“It may be possible to partially or fully open some primary schools/ELC settings but the position could change on a day-to-day basis once industrial action is underway.”

Further updates will be posted on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

More from Perth & Kinross

Stock image of a Monster Truck show.
Customers offered refunds as Perth hot air balloon festival axes monster truck display
Orlagh Smith is a champion equestrian vaulter. Image: Supplied
Kinross schoolgirl, 12, top in class for daring sport known as 'gymnastics on a…
Ann Gloag strongly denied human trafficking charges. The crown office has said it will make no further proceedings against her and three other defendents.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag human trafficking probe branded 'national disgrace'
Train disruption in Fife and Dundee, image shows train at Perth station
Line reopens after Dundee, Fife and Perth trains 'cancelled, delayed or revised' over safety…
6
Angela Newlands before an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder admits conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
Lewis Beveridge
Taxi rank attack teen sentenced for Perth offence after 3 years
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club
Traffic building on the A90 southbound.
Drivers face delays on A90 at Glencarse as road works begin
2
Daanyaal Chowdhury
Human trafficking Perthshire puppy farmer given two-year worker ban
Catherine Kwella, of Tomnah'a Market Garden
Highlands flavour to 'real farming' event on Perthshire croft

Conversation