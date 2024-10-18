Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Traffic is reportedly 'very slow' in both directions.

By Andrew Robson
Work to repair the damaged bridge at Glencarse began last week.
Work to repair the damaged bridge at Glencarse began last week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A broken-down vehicle is causing long tailbacks on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

According to Google Maps traffic data, southbound queues have nearly reached the Inchmichael Junction.

Meanwhile, northbound tailbacks extend to the Friarton Bridge.

A90 Traffic Glencarse Dundee Perth
The traffic on Friday afternoon. Image: Google Maps

At 3.40pm Traffic Scotland said: “A broken down vehicle is partially blocking the A90 Southbound at Glencarse.

“It is affecting traffic in both directions, recovery is also proving tricky.”

One northbound driver said: “Traffic from Perth heading towards Dundee is tailed back over Friarton bridge.

“It’s moving but very, very slow.

“[It’s]taken 35 mins to get to Kinfauns flyover from the bridge. ”

It comes days after work to repair the Glencarse overbridge started.

Set to last for 10 weeks, the works will involve lane closures and contraflows.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

