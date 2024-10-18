Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth

A broken-down vehicle is causing long tailbacks on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

According to Google Maps traffic data, southbound queues have nearly reached the Inchmichael Junction.

Meanwhile, northbound tailbacks extend to the Friarton Bridge.

At 3.40pm Traffic Scotland said: “A broken down vehicle is partially blocking the A90 Southbound at Glencarse.

“It is affecting traffic in both directions, recovery is also proving tricky.”

One northbound driver said: “Traffic from Perth heading towards Dundee is tailed back over Friarton bridge.

“It’s moving but very, very slow.

“[It’s]taken 35 mins to get to Kinfauns flyover from the bridge. ”

It comes days after work to repair the Glencarse overbridge started.

Set to last for 10 weeks, the works will involve lane closures and contraflows.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.