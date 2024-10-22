Fire-damaged Blairgowrie laundrette like ‘something out of a warzone’

A Blairgowrie man has claimed a fire-damaged former laundrette in the town looks like “something out of a warzone”.

Chris Menday, 53, also claims the former Blair’s Laundry building is “unsafe” and has been attracting anti-social behaviour.

He also fears uncovered asbestos is on the site.

The building has been unoccupied since a devastating fire on Emma Street in October 2022.

Asbestos fears at ‘grim’ Blairgowrie laundry site

Chris told The Courier: “Since the fire the site has been fenced off, but kids can still get through.

“There is asbestos on the site which hasn’t been cleared.

“It just seems like there is no interest, and I know it’s not the biggest issue, but residents have to look at it every day.

“Something needs to be done with it.

“A lot of the roof has collapsed, there is old rust machinery, there are walls and windows blown out from the fire.

“It looks pretty derelict and there’s still debris lying across two of the pavements.

“It’s pretty grim – you’d think after two years something would be done with it, even if it had just been cleared.”

Former Blair’s Laundry ‘like a warzone’

Chris says he has complained to Perth and Kinross Council about the issue but nothing positive has happened.

He added: “I just want the site to be cleared, so it’s safe and not attracting kids, and there are no dangers of asbestos.

“It would be good if they make it not look like we live in the middle of a war zone.

“I’ve been told it’s low-grade risk asbestos, but as far as I’m concerned it’s still asbestos.

“You can see it lying there and on windy days it seems to be flying about.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Responsibility for the building and ensuring it is safe lies with the owners.

“Officers from both our building standards and planning teams have been monitoring the situation, reviewing the condition of the security barriers to confirm they protect public areas.

“They have also been in contact with the owners regarding their responsibilities and will continue to do so.

“However, should the local community notice any sudden or significant change in circumstances they should contact us.”

Blair’s Laundry has been contacted for comment.