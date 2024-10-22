Fire-damaged Blairgowrie laundrette like ‘something out of a warzone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fire-damaged Blairgowrie laundrette like ‘something out of a warzone’

It is claimed the the building is unsafe and has been attracting anti-social behaviour.

By Kieran Webster

A Blairgowrie man has claimed a fire-damaged former laundrette in the town looks like “something out of a warzone”.

Chris Menday, 53, also claims the former Blair’s Laundry building is “unsafe” and has been attracting anti-social behaviour.

He also fears uncovered asbestos is on the site.

The building has been unoccupied since a devastating fire on Emma Street in October 2022.

Asbestos fears at ‘grim’ Blairgowrie laundry site

Chris told The Courier: “Since the fire the site has been fenced off, but kids can still get through.

“There is asbestos on the site which hasn’t been cleared.

“It just seems like there is no interest, and I know it’s not the biggest issue, but residents have to look at it every day.

“Something needs to be done with it.

A view of the fire dilapidated building.
The site has been left to decay since the 2022 fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“A lot of the roof has collapsed, there is old rust machinery, there are walls and windows blown out from the fire.

“It looks pretty derelict and there’s still debris lying across two of the pavements.

“It’s pretty grim – you’d think after two years something would be done with it, even if it had just been cleared.”

Former Blair’s Laundry ‘like a warzone’

Chris says he has complained to Perth and Kinross Council about the issue but nothing positive has happened.

He added: “I just want the site to be cleared, so it’s safe and not attracting kids, and there are no dangers of asbestos.

“It would be good if they make it not look like we live in the middle of a war zone.

“I’ve been told it’s low-grade risk asbestos, but as far as I’m concerned it’s still asbestos.

“You can see it lying there and on windy days it seems to be flying about.”

Debris from the building.
Chris says children have been entering the sire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The site has been fenced off.
The 2022 fire wrecked the building Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Responsibility for the building and ensuring it is safe lies with the owners.

“Officers from both our building standards and planning teams have been monitoring the situation, reviewing the condition of the security barriers to confirm they protect public areas.

“They have also been in contact with the owners regarding their responsibilities and will continue to do so.

“However, should the local community notice any sudden or significant change in circumstances they should contact us.”

Blair’s Laundry has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Wendy Donald Family Butcher in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie family butchers may close for repairs on shopfront hit by car
Kinross dog attack
Four dogs involved in fatal attack in Kinross seized by police
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
Unison members on the picket line at Fairview Primary on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Debate: Is it fair for school strikes to target John Swinney's Perthshire constituents?
4
FGC-9
Perthshire man using 3D printer to build Scotland's first 'F**k Gun Control' firearm
Former McEwens of Perth and Bliss Beds building.
Former McEwens of Perth building going to auction after Bliss Beds moves out
Kevin McAlpine and Anna Nordqvist embracing at Carnoustie in 2021.
Wife of Perthshire caddie says she 'completely broke down' on anniversary of death
The crash on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth BMW driver who flipped car on M90 'could have endangered many lives'
Denise Mulvihill (left) and Sarah Stewart
Perth pair blasted by sheriff for 'cackling' in dock as false rape claim outlined
Stagecoach Number 39 arrives in St Madoes.
Bus operators have legal timetable duty, says former Traffic Commissioner amid Perthshire and Fife…

Conversation