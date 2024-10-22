Former McEwens of Perth building going to auction after Bliss Beds moves out

One of Perth’s most notable shop buildings is going to auction after the former tenant moved out.

Bliss Beds took up the former McEwens of Perth building on St John Street in September 2023.

The Dundee-based retailer carried out an extensive refurbishment of the building as part of an expansion of the brand.

However, Bliss moved to a new location on High Street last month.

Former McEwens of Perth building heading to auction

The building was home to McEwens until 2016 before Beales moved in until 2020.

The store has a basement space, a ground level and three upper floors. It comprises retail accommodation, a former cafe, office and storage.

According to the listing, the building may “offer potential for conversion”.

It is being auctioned by Clive Emson Auctioneers on November 1 for a guide price of £500,000 to £550,000.

The auctioneer added that it has been unable to inspect the property internally.

So anyone interested should do their own investigation to verify the information provided by the seller.

Meanwhile, the former Brook Taverner building is also heading to auction on November 1.

Also located on St John Street, the unit is a ground-floor retail space with basement storage.

It will be auctioned off for a guide price of £90,000 to £95,000.