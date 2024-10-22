Former McEwens of Perth building going to auction after Bliss Beds moves out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Former McEwens of Perth building going to auction after Bliss Beds moves out

The retailer relocated to High Street last month.

By Chloe Burrell
Former McEwens of Perth and Bliss Beds building.
The former McEwens of Perth building was occupied by Bliss Beds up until last month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One of Perth’s most notable shop buildings is going to auction after the former tenant moved out.

Bliss Beds took up the former McEwens of Perth building on St John Street in September 2023.

The Dundee-based retailer carried out an extensive refurbishment of the building as part of an expansion of the brand.

However, Bliss moved to a new location on High Street last month.

Former McEwens of Perth building heading to auction

The building was home to McEwens until 2016 before Beales moved in until 2020.

The store has a basement space, a ground level and three upper floors. It comprises retail accommodation, a former cafe, office and storage.

According to the listing, the building may “offer potential for conversion”.

It is being auctioned by Clive Emson Auctioneers on November 1 for a guide price of £500,000 to £550,000.

The auctioneer added that it has been unable to inspect the property internally.

So anyone interested should do their own investigation to verify the information provided by the seller.

Brook Taverner building in Perth.
The former Brook Taverner building. Image: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Meanwhile, the former Brook Taverner building is also heading to auction on November 1.

Also located on St John Street, the unit is a ground-floor retail space with basement storage.

It will be auctioned off for a guide price of £90,000 to £95,000.

More from Perth & Kinross

Kevin McAlpine and Anna Nordqvist embracing at Carnoustie in 2021.
Wife of Perthshire caddie says she 'completely broke down' on anniversary of death
School staff on strike in Perth in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
The crash on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth BMW driver who flipped car on M90 'could have endangered many lives'
Denise Mulvihill (left) and Sarah Stewart
Perth pair blasted by sheriff for 'cackling' in dock as false rape claim outlined
Stagecoach Number 39 arrives in St Madoes.
Bus operators have legal timetable duty, says former Traffic Commissioner amid Perthshire and Fife…
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were attacked on Kinross High Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Kinross owner recalls horror attack by killer dogs that left hotel covered in blood
3
Willowgate Activity Centre.
Perth activity centre offering day care during school strikes
Kayden Walker
Family fury as water sports firm fined £10k for 12-year-old's River Tay death
School support staff are on strike across Perth. Image: PA
'No money' to stop two-week Perth school strike, SNP finance chief Shona Robison says
3
Thomas Devers.
Career criminal used power tool to chop up benches at Perth football park

Conversation