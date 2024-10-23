40-home Coupar Angus plan refused over fears climate change will intensify flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

40-home Coupar Angus plan refused over fears climate change will intensify flooding

It has taken the council three years to decide the planning application.

By Kieran Webster
Where the houses would have been built.
The houses would have been built on the outskirts of the town. Image: Google Street View

Plans for 40 new homes in Coupar Angus have been refused after a three-year planning wait.

The proposal was for new homes to be built on Grewar Farm, just off Burnside Road.

However, Perth and Kinross Council refused due to a “large proportion of the site” being liable to flooding that could be exacerbated by climate change.

Plans refused over flooding concerns

A design statement from JM Architects claimed otherwise.

“The development of the site provides the opportunity to improve the flood situation,” it said.

“Also the adjacent properties by creating a flood conveyance swale to intercept flows from the east and convey them to the west.

“This swale occupies a position running along the east and north edges of the site.”

However, a decision notice from the council said: “It is predicted that a large proportion of the site is liable to be affected by floodwaters during a 1 in 200-year flood event, plus climate change.

“The proposal is not in accordance with the development plan and there are no
material reasons which justify departing from the development plan.”

Coupar Angus housing plan sees 10 objections

The application received 10 objections, with concerns including flooding and the density of the proposed estate.

Mrs Helen McLaren-Ross said: “As others have stated 40 houses is far too many houses crammed into a small area.

“I also feel strongly that this area is rural and as others have stated wildlife would lose their natural habitat.

Coupar Angus town centre.
Coupar Angus town centre. Image: Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson

“There were recent problems with flooding which caused the road to be washed away only last winter so I wonder how drainage etc for this development would affect this further.”

It was hoped the scheme would have created more affordable homes and properties suitable for people with additional needs.

The application was submitted by Perthshire property developer Hadden Construction, which went into administration in September.

However, a go-ahead from the council would have given the green-light for another developer to build on the land.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, former St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown has lodged plans for nearly 60 homes in Inchture.

Conversation