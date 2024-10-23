40-home Coupar Angus plan refused over fears climate change will intensify flooding

Plans for 40 new homes in Coupar Angus have been refused after a three-year planning wait.

The proposal was for new homes to be built on Grewar Farm, just off Burnside Road.

However, Perth and Kinross Council refused due to a “large proportion of the site” being liable to flooding that could be exacerbated by climate change.

Plans refused over flooding concerns

A design statement from JM Architects claimed otherwise.

“The development of the site provides the opportunity to improve the flood situation,” it said.

“Also the adjacent properties by creating a flood conveyance swale to intercept flows from the east and convey them to the west.

“This swale occupies a position running along the east and north edges of the site.”

However, a decision notice from the council said: “It is predicted that a large proportion of the site is liable to be affected by floodwaters during a 1 in 200-year flood event, plus climate change.

“The proposal is not in accordance with the development plan and there are no

material reasons which justify departing from the development plan.”

Coupar Angus housing plan sees 10 objections

The application received 10 objections, with concerns including flooding and the density of the proposed estate.

Mrs Helen McLaren-Ross said: “As others have stated 40 houses is far too many houses crammed into a small area.

“I also feel strongly that this area is rural and as others have stated wildlife would lose their natural habitat.

“There were recent problems with flooding which caused the road to be washed away only last winter so I wonder how drainage etc for this development would affect this further.”

It was hoped the scheme would have created more affordable homes and properties suitable for people with additional needs.

The application was submitted by Perthshire property developer Hadden Construction, which went into administration in September.

However, a go-ahead from the council would have given the green-light for another developer to build on the land.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, former St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown has lodged plans for nearly 60 homes in Inchture.