Top-rated Dundee Turkish restaurant to open outlet in Perth

A top-rated Dundee Turkish restaurant is set to open an outlet in Perth.

Milas is planning a move into the former Argos on High Street.

The shop shut in 2020 and has been empty since.

The Perth restaurant is aiming to build on the brand’s success in Dundee, where it has become one of the best-rated eateries on Tripadvisor.

In a planning statement lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, Wilson Paul Architects described the building as an “eyesore” in its current state.

Milas aims to build on ‘highly successful’ Dundee restaurant with Perth plans

It said: “This project aims to provide a new asset to the Perth town centre area, as a high-quality restaurant to further increase footfall within the existing city centre area.

“The operator, Milas, is to replicate their highly successful restaurant concept from their Whitehall Street premises in Dundee.”

If the plans are approved, the restaurant will have an outdoor dining area.

The statement added: “The proposals will serve to provide a much-needed active use to the existing streetscape and contribute to Perth city centre as a destination for tourists and residents of surrounding areas – driving up footfall to existing small businesses in the area.

“Milas will attribute further vibrancy and dynamism to the city centre area and will serve to animate the high street, particularly in the darker winter months.

“Whilst retail uses are largely passive, the innovative visible cooking concept and feature internal lighting (combined with active customer use throughout the day and evening) will ensure Milas provides an active and engaging addition to the streetscape.”

You can keep tabs on vacant and occupied shops in Perth city centre using The Courier’s retail tracker.