Top-rated Dundee Turkish restaurant to open outlet in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Top-rated Dundee Turkish restaurant to open outlet in Perth

Milas is set to move into the former Argos on High Street.

By Chloe Burrell
Milas Turkish Restaurant and Bar in Dundee.
Milas Turkish Restaurant is opening a Perth branch following on from the success of their Dundee restaurant. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A top-rated Dundee Turkish restaurant is set to open an outlet in Perth.

Milas is planning a move into the former Argos on High Street.

The shop shut in 2020 and has been empty since.

The Perth restaurant is aiming to build on the brand’s success in Dundee, where it has become one of the best-rated eateries on Tripadvisor.

In a planning statement lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, Wilson Paul Architects described the building as an “eyesore” in its current state.

Milas aims to build on ‘highly successful’ Dundee restaurant with Perth plans

It said: “This project aims to provide a new asset to the Perth town centre area, as a high-quality restaurant to further increase footfall within the existing city centre area.

“The operator, Milas, is to replicate their highly successful restaurant concept from their Whitehall Street premises in Dundee.”

If the plans are approved, the restaurant will have an outdoor dining area.

The statement added: “The proposals will serve to provide a much-needed active use to the existing streetscape and contribute to Perth city centre as a destination for tourists and residents of surrounding areas – driving up footfall to existing small businesses in the area.

How the new restaurant could look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

“Milas will attribute further vibrancy and dynamism to the city centre area and will serve to animate the high street, particularly in the darker winter months.

“Whilst retail uses are largely passive, the innovative visible cooking concept and feature internal lighting (combined with active customer use throughout the day and evening) will ensure Milas provides an active and engaging addition to the streetscape.”

You can keep tabs on vacant and occupied shops in Perth city centre using The Courier’s retail tracker.

More from Perth & Kinross

Where the houses would have been built.
40-home Coupar Angus plan refused over fears climate change will intensify flooding
Michael Yeo
Jail for drunken lorry driver who crashed in Perthshire while six-times legal limit
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
3
Michael Gitongu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Carer caught on camera attacking disabled client in Perthshire house
Wendy Donald Family Butcher in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie family butchers may close for repairs on shopfront hit by car
Chris Menday standing in front of the former Blair's Laundry site.
Fire-damaged Blairgowrie launderette like 'something out of a warzone'
Kinross dog attack
Four dogs involved in fatal attack in Kinross seized by police
Unison members on the picket line at Fairview Primary on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Debate: Is it fair for school strikes to target John Swinney's Perthshire constituents?
30
FGC-9
Perthshire man using 3D printer to build Scotland's first 'F**k Gun Control' firearm
Former McEwens of Perth and Bliss Beds building.
Former McEwens of Perth building going to auction after Bliss Beds moves out

Conversation