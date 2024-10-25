Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh to go before parole board today

Survivor Linda McDonald will attend the re-arranged hearing, which was deferred at the last minute in August.

By Sean O'Neil
Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will go before the parole board today after a hearing in August was deferred at the 11th hour.

This is the second time McIntosh has been eligible for parole since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018 after bludgeoning Dundee gran Linda McDonald in Templeton Woods.

The convicted killer was out on release for the murder of Anne Nicoll at the time of the brutal assault.

Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh
Linda McDonald.

The hearing today (Friday) was originally scheduled for August 9 but was postponed at the last minute – after Linda had travelled from Dundee to Perth to attend.

Linda made a formal complaint to the parole board about the handling of the case, who directed her to take the complaint to the Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

Earlier this week, SPS in turn claimed it was not their responsibility, telling Linda to take her complaint to the Scottish Government.

Calls for rethink on hearing every two years

Linda has been outspoken in The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which wants reforms to the parole system.

McIntosh was sentenced to a life restriction order with a minimum penalty of five years in prison.

Under the current law, this means the killer will go before the parole board at least every two years.

Robbie McIntosh, pictured aged 31.
Robbie McIntosh, pictured aged 31. Image: Police Scotland.

Linda and other victims have spoken about how this set up re-traumatises those hurt by violent crime.

She believes that changes should be made when it comes to offenders like McIntosh so she does not need to go through the constant worry and fear surrounding his potential parole.

“I don’t understand why if this evil murderer may never be released  – Lord Arthurson sentenced McIntosh to a lifelong restriction of liberty order – why is he having the same parole hearings as other category prisoners who have a chance of release?” said Linda.

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar.
Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Linda has been backed in her calls by human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar.

He told The Courier: “The fact that every (two) years this comes back up again is pretty shocking.

“Where it’s pretty clear that individuals cannot rehabilitate as they are a danger to public safety, then I think they do need to look at that.”

Linda will travel to Perth again for today’s hearing hoping the murderer is denied parole.

Conversation