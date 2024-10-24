Family of Perth stabbing victim concerned over temporary release rules for killer Robbie Smullen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Family of Perth stabbing victim concerned over temporary release rules for killer Robbie Smullen

Barry Dixon's family were shocked to discover the Scottish Prison Service take community feedback into consideration - despite not notifying the community.

By Sean O'Neil
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

The family of a Perth stabbing victim have raised concerns over the rules that could determine his killer Robbie Smullen’s temporary release from prison.

Smullen was denied parole earlier this month, halfway through his sentence for culpable homicide for knifing Barry Dixon to death in a flat in the city.

The career criminal was out on three bail orders at the time of the attack.

While Barry Dixon’s family were fighting the potential release of Smullen on parole, they were also informed that the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) was separately considering him for temporary release.

Barry Dixon.

Jade Taylor, Barry’s aunt, told The Courier: “I think it’s abhorrent that someone like Smullen can be considered for temporary release from prison when he has just been denied parole.

“Surely temporary release should be denied for the same reasons as his parole was denied.”

Community not told of potential release

While making their representations to SPS, Jade was shocked to discover the service takes community feedback into consideration.

The aunt questions how people could make their views known when SPS doesn’t notify them of the potential temporary release of killers back into the area.

A young Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor.

The rules state, prior to granting any form of temporary release, the Governor must consider:

  • the views of any victims of that offence or offences
  •  the views of any persons residing in the community in which the prisoner will spend the temporary release, where those views are made known to the Governor.

Jade has now set up a petition to collect support from the community to keep the killer behind bars.

The aunt said: “I wish we had been aware of the fact the Scottish Prison Service has to consider the views of the community sooner, which would have afforded us more time to gather support from the public.

“The existence of this rule is at odds with their actions when they do not forewarn the public of the impending temporary release of offenders like Smullen.”

Despite the wording of the guidelines, The Courier understands SPS mainly collects community views through avenues like social worker reports and news reports rather than fresh consultation.

‘He should be serving his sentence for stabbing a young boy’

Barry’s family have again made strong representations to the prison service to keep the killer locked up.

These are in addition to the representations they made to the parole board.

Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Robbie Smullen being led to jail. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

Jade told The Courier: “Smullen has been in and out of prison from a young age.

“He is now back in prison and should be serving his sentence for stabbing a young boy to death, but instead someone is looking to reward him with temporary release, putting so many others at risk of harm.

“How can this even make any sense, what message is the Scottish Prison Service sending to people like Smullen who have a depraved indifference to the lives of others?

“It is just so sickening and serious changes need to be made urgently.”

Smullen will go before the parole board again in July next year.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on individuals, the temporary release of those in our care is carefully planned, and can include a range of conditions, such as to not enter a specific area or contact certain individuals.”

Conversation