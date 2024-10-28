Perth and Kinross pavement parking ban start date revealed

The start date for the enforcement of pavement parking rules in Perth and Kinross has been confirmed.

Councils now have powers to issue fines to drivers caught parking on pavements.

So far, the rules have not been enforced in Perth and Kinross.

However, the local authority has confirmed fines will start being handed out to offenders from Monday January 6.

Those caught parking on pavements will be fined £100 – reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

No streets are exempt from the ban but some vehicles will be exempt from being ticketed.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the economy and infrastructure committee, said: “We’ve reviewed around 2,000 streets in Perth and Kinross and will be focusing our efforts on those areas where we know it is a particular problem for residents.

“Our hope is that people will be aware of the new rules and will park appropriately and safely so there is little need to issue fines.”

Perth and Kinross pavement parking: What are the exemptions?

Certain exceptions to the ban will apply.

These include:

Emergency service vehicles

Roadworks, removal of traffic obstructions, waste collection by local authorities, or postal services

Urgent or emergency health care by registered medical practitioners, nurses, or midwives

Assistance at an accident or breakdown

Delivering or collecting goods, provided the vehicle is parked for no longer than necessary (up to 20 minutes)

The official launch of the ban comes after the council revealed plans for a soft launch earlier in the year.

The rules are already being enforced in Dundee, Angus and Stirling.