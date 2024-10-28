Perth and Kinross pavement parking ban start date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross pavement parking ban start date revealed

Drivers who are caught could face fines of up to £100 under the new rules.

By Ben MacDonald
Pavement parking ban set to be in place in Perth and Kinross
Perth and Kinross Council will enforce the ban in January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The start date for the enforcement of pavement parking rules in Perth and Kinross has been confirmed.

Councils now have powers to issue fines to drivers caught parking on pavements.

So far, the rules have not been enforced in Perth and Kinross.

However, the local authority has confirmed fines will start being handed out to offenders from Monday January 6.

Those caught parking on pavements will be fined £100 – reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

No streets are exempt from the ban but some vehicles will be exempt from being ticketed.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the economy and infrastructure committee, said: “We’ve reviewed around 2,000 streets in Perth and Kinross and will be focusing our efforts on those areas where we know it is a particular problem for residents.

“Our hope is that people will be aware of the new rules and will park appropriately and safely so there is little need to issue fines.”

Perth and Kinross pavement parking: What are the exemptions?

Certain exceptions to the ban will apply.

These include:

  • Emergency service vehicles
  • Roadworks, removal of traffic obstructions, waste collection by local authorities, or postal services
  • Urgent or emergency health care by registered medical practitioners, nurses, or midwives
  • Assistance at an accident or breakdown
  • Delivering or collecting goods, provided the vehicle is parked for no longer than necessary (up to 20 minutes)

The official launch of the ban comes after the council revealed plans for a soft launch earlier in the year.

The rules are already being enforced in Dundee, Angus and Stirling.

Conversation