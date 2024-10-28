Perth restaurant selling curry for a penny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth restaurant selling curry for a penny

The deal is running by "popular demand".

By Chloe Burrell
Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth.
Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Perth restaurant is selling curry for a penny as part of a deal.

Tabla on South Street will be offering the promotion until November 25.

The authentic Indian eatery has run the deal twice in the past and it has now returned by “popular demand”.

Owner Praveen Kumar, who also runs Kumar’s Curry Club and Indian Cook School, told The Courier that the deal aims to encourage people to explore the menu.

Praveen Kumar.
Praveen Kumar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He said: “Our beloved famous curry for a penny promotion has returned and will be available until the end of November.

“This initiative aims to invite young and new curry enthusiasts to explore the delightful dishes from our Tabla cuisine while also ensuring our regular guests have a wonderful experience.”

To use the deal, a booking must be made and the promotion must be mentioned when booking.

The promotion includes ordering one curry and getting another for 1p.

However, it is only available on Mondays.

It cannot be used with any other discounts and excludes sides and starters.

There is a maximum of two 1p curries per table.

People can book a table at Tabla on 01738 444630.

