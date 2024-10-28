Perth restaurant selling curry for a penny

A Perth restaurant is selling curry for a penny as part of a deal.

Tabla on South Street will be offering the promotion until November 25.

The authentic Indian eatery has run the deal twice in the past and it has now returned by “popular demand”.

Owner Praveen Kumar, who also runs Kumar’s Curry Club and Indian Cook School, told The Courier that the deal aims to encourage people to explore the menu.

He said: “Our beloved famous curry for a penny promotion has returned and will be available until the end of November.

“This initiative aims to invite young and new curry enthusiasts to explore the delightful dishes from our Tabla cuisine while also ensuring our regular guests have a wonderful experience.”

To use the deal, a booking must be made and the promotion must be mentioned when booking.

The promotion includes ordering one curry and getting another for 1p.

However, it is only available on Mondays.

It cannot be used with any other discounts and excludes sides and starters.

There is a maximum of two 1p curries per table.

People can book a table at Tabla on 01738 444630.