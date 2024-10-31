Contractor urges drivers to ‘follow signs’ in row over merging at A90 Glencarse roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Contractor urges drivers to ‘follow signs’ in row over merging at A90 Glencarse roadworks

One frustrated road user urged drivers to allow other motorists to merge.

By Kieran Webster
Traffic on the A90 due to roadworks at Glencarse.
Traffic on the A90 due to roadworks at Glencarse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A contractor has urged drivers on the A90 between Dundee and Perth to “follow the signs” during roadworks.

Amey, which maintains the stretch of road, is currently carrying out a bridge repair near Glencarse after a crash last year.

As part of the work, the southbound carriageway is closed and a contraflow is in place northbound.

The work has led to huge tailbacks, particularly at peak times and at weekends.

It has also led to a row over how drivers should merge.

Lorry ‘drove for a mile with nothing in front of it’

One driver told The Courier: “Lorries are hogging the outside lane to prevent cars from utilising the outside lane as directed and merging in turn at the single lane merge.

“The roadworks would flow better if drivers took notice of the signs and allowed other drivers to merge.

“I used that road yesterday and there was a lorry driving alongside another for almost a mile with nothing in front of it.”

Tailbacks on the A90 southbound due to repair works on a damaged bridge in Glencarse, Perthshire.
The A90 roadworks started earlier this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, others have taken umbrage that drivers are allegedly skipping the queue.

Amey has now stepped in on the row, urging drivers to merge in turn at the pinch point when traffic is moving slowly.

The contractor has also erected signs encouraging drivers to do this.

A spokesperson said: “Our traffic management contractor has installed additional merge-in-turn signage to assist with lane/queue management.

The Highway Code states that, when approaching roadworks, merging in turn is recommended when it is safe and appropriate to do so, but only when vehicles are travelling at a low speed.

“We would ask road users to be considerate of other drivers, follow the signs and road markings and get into the lane as directed.”

A completion date for the works has not been set, but they are expected to last until December.

