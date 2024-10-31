Contractor urges drivers to ‘follow signs’ in row over merging at A90 Glencarse roadworks

A contractor has urged drivers on the A90 between Dundee and Perth to “follow the signs” during roadworks.

Amey, which maintains the stretch of road, is currently carrying out a bridge repair near Glencarse after a crash last year.

As part of the work, the southbound carriageway is closed and a contraflow is in place northbound.

The work has led to huge tailbacks, particularly at peak times and at weekends.

It has also led to a row over how drivers should merge.

Lorry ‘drove for a mile with nothing in front of it’

One driver told The Courier: “Lorries are hogging the outside lane to prevent cars from utilising the outside lane as directed and merging in turn at the single lane merge.

“The roadworks would flow better if drivers took notice of the signs and allowed other drivers to merge.

“I used that road yesterday and there was a lorry driving alongside another for almost a mile with nothing in front of it.”

However, others have taken umbrage that drivers are allegedly skipping the queue.

Amey has now stepped in on the row, urging drivers to merge in turn at the pinch point when traffic is moving slowly.

The contractor has also erected signs encouraging drivers to do this.

A spokesperson said: “Our traffic management contractor has installed additional merge-in-turn signage to assist with lane/queue management.

“The Highway Code states that, when approaching roadworks, merging in turn is recommended when it is safe and appropriate to do so, but only when vehicles are travelling at a low speed.

“We would ask road users to be considerate of other drivers, follow the signs and road markings and get into the lane as directed.”

A completion date for the works has not been set, but they are expected to last until December.