Home News Perth & Kinross

Unison threatens ANOTHER Perth and Kinross schools strike despite some kids having no classes for 4 weeks

The union says it wants more dialogue in the ongoing dispute is over a bid to improve pay for all council workers in Scotland

By Lindsey Hamilton
More strike action threatened in Perth and Kinross
Unison are threatening further strike action. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Schools across Perth and Kinross could be hit by further strike action.

This would follow two weeks of strikes across the region in a dispute over pay that has affected thousands of children.

Unison announced on Friday that it is considering further industrial action following a meeting of the union’s committee of local government stewards aimed at preparing the next steps in the dispute.

Union’s bid to break deadlock

In a statement released following the meeting the union says it has called for dialogue with the Scottish government and Cosla to try to” break the deadlock” as the walkouts which closed many schools in John Swinney’s constituency which ended on Friday.

The action – which started on Monday October 21 and involved non-teaching members – targeted the home constituency of First Minister John Swinney.

The strike forced some schools to close but others are able to open.

The union has now stated: “Unison has 18 strike mandates for waste and recycling workers and education staff at councils across Scotland.”

The union has warned that, unless there is a breakthrough, it will extend its mandate by balloting members across all councils.

Unison: ‘We need dialogue to find a way forward’

Unison Scotland local government committee chair Colette Hunter said: “We need dialogue between the Scottish government, Cosla and unions to try to find a way forward.

“No council worker wants to be on strike. A solution to this dispute must be found.

“John Swinney’s mantra that there’s ‘no more money’ is simply not true anymore.

Perth and Kinross school strike
School support staff on strike in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson

“He’s set to receive billions of pounds from the Treasury following this week’s budget.

“What’s needed is to at least explore how to work together to improve council services for communities across Scotland and how we reverse the massive decline in council workers pay.”

Unison says council workers across Scotland are angry their pay offer from negotiator Cosla is not in line with other public service workers – many of which have been offered a 5.5% rise.

It comes after members rejected an hourly increase of 67p or 3.6% – whichever is higher.

John Swinney ‘deeply disappointed’

Earlier this month Mr Swinney told The Courier: “Local Government has put forward an offer that clearly meets the terms of what all three trade unions asked for.

“Two of those unions, Unite and GMB, agree, and their members have now overwhelmingly voted to accept the pay deal.

perth and kinross school strikes
First minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“It is therefore deeply unfair that the pupils and parents of Perthshire North are to be targeted by strike action, when what was asked for by the unions had been delivered.

“I am deeply disappointed this is happening.”

Cosla Resources Spokesperson, Councillor Katie Hagmann, said: “At the end of September, Scotland’s 32 Council Leaders agreed to implement the latest strong Scottish Joint Council (SJC) pay offer, which was accepted by GMB and Unite members, in order to ensure all staff can receive their pay uplift and backpay without further delay.

“The offer is worth 4.27% across the workforce and is aligned to the pay award for teaching staff, which has been agreed with the Teachers’ Panel.

“The SJC pay award of 3.6% or £0.67 (whichever is higher) offers a fair, above inflation and strong settlement for all our employees.

“It is at the absolute limit of affordability in the extremely challenging financial situation – there is no further funding available to increase the value of the offer.”

 

