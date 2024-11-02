Man arrested as riot police swoop on Perth street after car crashes into 8 parked vehicles

A man was arrested in a major police operation sparked by a car crashing into at least eight parked vehicles on a quiet Perth street.

Residents on Cluny Terrace were awoken at 7.30am by the sound of a car crashing into stationary vehicles.

One onlooker saw from their window that a white Audi Q3 had left the road and come to a halt in a neighbour’s front garden.

They estimated that at least eight stationary cars had been damaged.

The person added that a large police presence then descended on the Letham street as the driver “caused a disturbance”.

At least 10 police vehicles on Perth street

“I noticed my car was damaged and saw a white car go up the street,” the witness told The Courier.

“When I got outside I saw the car had gone through somebody’s fence.

“It had left the road and gone into somebody’s garden.

“Several people were on the phone to the police at that point.”

The onlooker continued: “When officers arrived there must have been at least 10 police vehicles with armed response, a negotiator and dog handlers.

“About eight vehicles have been damaged. At least two are write-offs.”

Man arrested after Letham ‘disturbance’

Police closed Cluny Terrace and eventually arrested a suspect.

The white Audi was towed away and the road reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Saturday, 2 November, 2024 we were called to a report of a car having crashed into parked cars in Cluny Terrace, Perth and the driver subsequently causing a disturbance.

“Officers attended and the 40-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”