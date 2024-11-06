Perth clubbers to get ‘safe’ new source for 3am snacks

A Perth city centre shop has won special permission to sell snacks until 3am at weekends

Businessman Amer Nadeem says he wants to cater for clubbers leaving The Loft nightclub across the street.

His premises, The Shop, at 188 South Street, already stays open until 3am selling vapes and household items.

But he says he regularly has to turn away people coming out of The Loft in search of water, crisps and chewing gum.

Now the Perth and Kinross licensing committee has agreed to his request for a late-hours catering licence.

It will permit him to sell food and drink until 11pm through the week.

But the hours will stretch to midnight on Thursdays and 3am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Mr Nadeem told councillors he is worried for the safety of people crossing busy city streets to go to all-night petrol stations in search of provisions

“I’ve noticed a lot of people go to the Shell garage on the Edinburgh road, or the BP garage to get the likes of drinks and snacks,” he said.

“A lot of people have been drinking, because we’ve got the Loft right in front of us.”

He added: “I find that really dangerous for them.

“Most people walk there. Not a lot of people are taking taxis.

“I often see people crossing roads and they’re causing a danger because they’re drunk and they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Loft patrons aren’t the only early-hours shoppers in Perth

Perth and Kinross councillors were curious to know what kind of products The Shop is already selling until 3am.

Mr Nadeem said popular items included vapes, toys, games, cleaning products for shift workers and travel adaptors toothbrushes and toothpaste for tourists.

“Not a lot of people want to work late hours,” he said.

“But we’ve gone out of our way and we’ve decided to have the shop open late to provide a service for the community.”

The current council late hours policy is 11pm until 1am.

But Mr Nadeem reassured councillors The Shop would not be selling hot food or alcohol.

“I don’t drink,” he added.

“So I’m not aware of how you feel when you’re drunk.

“But a lot of people are asking for crisps and water.”