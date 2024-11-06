Perth clubbers to get ‘safe’ new source for 3am snacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth clubbers to get ‘safe’ new source for 3am snacks

A Perth city centre shop will be allowed to sell crisps, soft drinks and gum when The Loft empties in the wee small hours

By Morag Lindsay
The Loft nightclub exterior, Perth
Clubbers leaving The Loft won't have far to go for refreshments. Image: DC Thomson.

A Perth city centre shop has won special permission to sell snacks until 3am at weekends

Businessman Amer Nadeem says he wants to cater for clubbers leaving The Loft nightclub across the street.

His premises, The Shop, at 188 South Street, already stays open until 3am selling vapes and household items.

But he says he regularly has to turn away people coming out of The Loft in search of water, crisps and chewing gum.

Now the Perth and Kinross licensing committee has agreed to his request for a late-hours catering licence.

Exterior of The Shop, in South Street, Perth
The Shop will serve snacks until 3am at the weekends. Image: DC Thomson

It will permit him to sell food and drink until 11pm through the week.

But the hours will stretch to midnight on Thursdays and 3am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Mr Nadeem told councillors he is worried for the safety of people crossing busy city streets to go to all-night petrol stations in search of provisions

“I’ve noticed a lot of people go to the Shell garage on the Edinburgh road, or the BP garage to get the likes of drinks and snacks,” he said.

“A lot of people have been drinking, because we’ve got the Loft right in front of us.”

South Street, Perth, showing The Loft and The Shop on either side
The Shop is across the road from The Loft nightclub in South Street, Perth. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “I find that really dangerous for them.

“Most people walk there. Not a lot of people are taking taxis.

“I often see people crossing roads and they’re causing a danger because they’re drunk and they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Loft patrons aren’t the only early-hours shoppers in Perth

Perth and Kinross councillors were curious to know what kind of products The Shop is already selling until 3am.

Mr Nadeem said popular items included vapes, toys, games, cleaning products for shift workers and travel adaptors toothbrushes and toothpaste for tourists.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee approved the application this week Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Not a lot of people want to work late hours,” he said.

“But we’ve gone out of our way and we’ve decided to have the shop open late to provide a service for the community.”

The current council late hours policy is 11pm until 1am.

But Mr Nadeem reassured councillors The Shop would not be selling hot food or alcohol.

“I don’t drink,” he added.

“So I’m not aware of how you feel when you’re drunk.

“But a lot of people are asking for crisps and water.”

